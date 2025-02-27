 Hands on preparing for March 1 Independence Movement
Hands on preparing for March 1 Independence Movement

Published: 27 Feb. 2025, 18:47
Children leave handprints to make a Taegeukgi, the Korean national flag, at an event at a bookstore in Suwon, Gyeonggi, on Feb. 27, ahead of the 106th anniversary of the March 1 Independence Movement which falls on a Saturday, starting a three-day weekend with Monday as a substitute holiday. The independence movement that started on the nation’s capital on March 1, 1919, with 33 Korean leaders’ Proclamation of Independence spread to other regions of the country as a demonstration against the Japanese occupation. [YONHAP]

Children leave handprints to make a Taegeukgi, the Korean national flag, at an event at a bookstore in Suwon, Gyeonggi, on Feb. 27, ahead of the 106th anniversary of the March 1 Independence Movement which falls on a Saturday, starting a three-day weekend with Monday as a substitute holiday. 
 
The independence movement that started on the nation’s capital on March 1, 1919, with 33 Korean leaders’ Proclamation of Independence spread to other regions of the country as a large-scale protest against the 1910-45 Japanese occupation. 

