 YouTubers booked for screening deepfake video of President Yoon and first lady
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

YouTubers booked for screening deepfake video of President Yoon and first lady

Published: 27 Feb. 2025, 11:48
President Yoon Suk Yeol delivers his final statement at the 11th and last hearing of his impeachment trial at the Constitutional Court in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Feb. 25. [CONSTITUTIONAL COURT]

President Yoon Suk Yeol delivers his final statement at the 11th and last hearing of his impeachment trial at the Constitutional Court in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Feb. 25. [CONSTITUTIONAL COURT]

 
Two people allegedly behind a deepfake video featuring scantily dressed images of President Yoon Suk Yeol and first lady Kim Keon Hee which was screened in downtown Gwangju have been booked by police.
 
The Gwangju Metropolitan Police Agency said Thursday that the pair were booked on charges of producing and distributing false video materials in violation of the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment of Sexual Crimes. 
 

Related Article

They are accused of distributing the deepfake video near the May 18 Democracy Square, close to the protest site calling for President Yoon's impeachment on Feb. 15 in the Geumnam-ro area of Dong District.
 
The video contained sexually degrading depictions of Yoon and the first lady. The screening was reportedly unrelated to the civic group that organized the protest.
 
The video was uploaded on YouTube. Its creator is reportedly based overseas, while the person who screened it is believed to reside in Gyeonggi.
 
Following a complaint from the presidential office, police launched an investigation and assigned the case to the Gwangju police based on the location of the incident.
 
Police plan to summon the pair for questioning after reviewing the legal aspects of the case.  
 
 

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
tags Deepfake Yoon Suk Yeol Kim Keon Hee Korea

More in Social Affairs

YouTubers booked for screening deepfake video of President Yoon and first lady

Gunshots wake Gwangju residents as stabbed police inspector shoots assailant point-blank

Korea to strengthen quarantine on entry from 7 African nations to prevent Ebola spread

Gov't hints at scrapping increase of medical school admissions quota for next year

Bridge collapse victims' families grieve as investigations get underway

Related Stories

Yoon apologizes for causing 'public concern' over first lady allegations, but decries wife's 'demonization'

Yoon, first lady change mobile phones

Shaman arrested on suspicions of campaign funds violations

Markets, bunkers and basketball: How President Yoon spent his vacation

First lady, majority of witnesses fail to attend second parliamentary hearing on Yoon impeachment
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)