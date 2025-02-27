 Taebaek’s first day
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Opinion > Cartoons

print dictionary print

Taebaek’s first day

Published: 27 Feb. 2025, 19:07 Updated: 27 Feb. 2025, 19:24


Taebaek’s first day
 
Rep. Kim Ye-ji of the People Power Party (PPP) attended a parliamentary meeting at the National Assembly in Yeouido, Seoul, on Feb. 27, accompanied by her new guide dog, Taebaek. Earlier on social media, Kim introduced Taebaek as being 2 years and 3 months old, weighing 28.4 kilograms (62.6 pounds). Taebaek replaces Joy, her previous guide dog, who retired last November after 7 years by her side. Joy made history as the first guide dog ever to enter the National Assembly’s main chamber. [YONHAP]
tags Opinion One Cut

More in Cartoons

Taebaek’s first day

Sweet spring

"Hats off to a new chapter!"

“Have a pawsome move!”

Boxed in

Related Stories

"Hats off to a new chapter!"

Sweet spring

Chile power outage plunges capital into darkness, hits major copper mines

Korea to extend fuel tax cut by another 2 months

[Today's Cartoon] 2022.09.20
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)