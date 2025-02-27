Taebaek’s first day

Rep. Kim Ye-ji of the People Power Party (PPP) attended a parliamentary meeting at the National Assembly in Yeouido, Seoul, on Feb. 27, accompanied by her new guide dog, Taebaek. Earlier on social media, Kim introduced Taebaek as being 2 years and 3 months old, weighing 28.4 kilograms (62.6 pounds). Taebaek replaces Joy, her previous guide dog, who retired last November after 7 years by her side. Joy made history as the first guide dog ever to enter the National Assembly’s main chamber. [YONHAP]