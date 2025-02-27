A tale of two impeachments

With President Yoon Suk Yeol awaiting the Constitutional Court’s ruling on his impeachment, it is worth comparing his situation to that of Richard Nixon, the 37th president of the United States, who resigned in 1974 before Congress could impeach him over the Watergate scandal. The two leaders share key similarities.First, both were staunch anti-communists aligned with conservative parties. Nixon, during his time in the Senate, worked alongside Joseph McCarthy in rooting out alleged communists deemed a threat to American interests. Similarly, Yoon has expressed deep suspicion of North Korea and China, claiming in his final impeachment hearing that “spies are operating within Korea” and linking progressive organizations like the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU) and the Democratic Party (DP) to them.Second, both men disrupted longstanding progressive strongholds. Nixon shattered the Democratic Party’s New Deal coalition, which had dominated the White House for 20 years under Franklin Roosevelt and Harry Truman. Though Republican Dwight Eisenhower briefly interrupted the streak, the Democrats regained power under John F. Kennedy and Lyndon Johnson. Nixon’s landslide re-election in 1972 flipped the traditionally Democratic South, realigning the U.S. political landscape. Yoon, in a similar fashion, rose from prosecutor general to the conservative party’s presidential candidate, regaining power from a Democratic Party that had confidently predicted 20 years of uninterrupted rule.Third, both refused to cooperate with investigations, insisting their actions were legal. Nixon resisted handing over his infamous White House tapes until he was forced to do so by the courts. Even as impeachment loomed, he sought to seal key evidence in exchange for his resignation. This recalls Yoon’s standoff with Korea’s Corruption Investigation Office For High-ranking Officials at his presidential residence. Years after his resignation, Nixon infamously claimed, “If the president does it, that means it is not illegal.” While he did not advocate absolute executive power, his point was that presidents often operate in legally ambiguous spaces — a sentiment echoed by Yoon’s justification of his martial law decree as a mere “enlightenment measure.”Beyond these parallels, their fates may diverge significantly. Nixon resigned just before impeachment, departing Washington aboard Air Force One to return to California. He was later granted a full pardon by his successor, Gerald Ford. His impeachment process spanned 10 months, allowing for extensive congressional hearings. By contrast, Yoon’s impeachment was finalized just 10 days after the National Assembly’s vote to lift martial law, with the Constitutional Court moving at an unprecedented speed.I believe Yoon’s impeachment will be upheld, and I think it should be. He deployed military forces to the National Assembly and issued a proclamation threatening to suppress dissenting citizens. No matter what political struggles he faced, these two actions were unacceptable in a democratic system. However, this does not mean everything he has said is wrong. His grievances about legislative obstruction by an opposition-dominated National Assembly are not without merit. Just as Yoon’s mistakes do not absolve the opposition’s misconduct, impeachment should not erase the broader dysfunction of Korea’s political system.The argument that impeachment must proceed rapidly to restore national stability is also flawed. A country of Korea’s stature should be capable of functioning even with a suspended president. Rushing the process without national consensus could further inflame divisions, as demonstrated by the recent mob attack on the Seoul Western District Court. If national stability is truly the priority, why was the Acting President also impeached despite lacking any major wrongdoing?Even if Yoon is impeached, procedural legitimacy must be ensured. While he may be removed from office, he remains a human being deserving of dignity. By upholding respect for the individual while enforcing constitutional accountability, we demonstrate that we respect the institutions we have built — not just the individuals who temporarily hold power.Were Americans foolish for allowing Nixon to resign instead of formally impeaching him? Rep. Peter Rodino, who led the House Judiciary Committee’s Watergate investigation, left behind a poignant reflection:“I was a Democrat, and many assumed I wanted to bring down the President. But in the end, he was our president. And what was truly on trial was not just Richard Nixon — but our system itself. We were removing a president from office, and that was a deeply sad moment for him and for American history.”