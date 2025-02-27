The reality of Korea's 'Doctor Stranges'

In the opening scene of “Doctor Strange,” (2016) protagonist Dr. Stephen Strange, played by Benedict Cumberbatch, successfully performs high-risk brain surgery. As Manhattan’s top neurosurgeon, he executes complex procedures with ease, earning the admiration of residents and fellow specialists alike. Outside the operating room, his life is just as glamorous — he resides in a luxury penthouse, owns a collection of Jaquet Droz and Jaeger-LeCoultre watches, and drives his Lamborghini to exclusive parties.While embellished for cinematic effect, this portrayal is not far from reality in the United States. In a country that rewards doctors in essential medicine generously, neurosurgeons and cardiothoracic surgeons top the pay scale, earning over $1 million annually. Even without a “genius” or “best in the field” label, doctors in the United States that perform brain and heart surgeries receive compensation commensurate with their life-saving expertise — an expected norm in a society that values critical medical practice. Consequently, doctors actively pursue these specialties.Korea’s Doctor Stranges lead vastly different lives.Take one professor, a renowned cerebrovascular surgeon. He is on call every other night, performing surgeries and outpatient treatment while remaining available for emergency calls even after hours. Weekend shifts are routine, and vacation time barely exceeds 10 days a year. Despite working at a leading hospital, there are only a handful of neurosurgeons capable of performing craniotomies. Following recent conflicts over medical reform, even the few remaining residents have departed, making the workload even more crushing.The professor earns approximately 250 million won ($190,000) annually — a respectable sum, about three to four times the average salary of office workers. Yet, this figure falls below the national average for doctors at 300 million won, according to 2022 National Health Insurance data, and is far less than what private practitioners make in fields like ophthalmology at 615 million won, or orthopedic surgery at 471 million won, where out-of-pocket procedures drive earnings.“I’ll do my best to keep treating patients, but there’s no future at this rate,” the professor laments. “I’m past 50 and still living like this.Instead of Doctor Strange, the professor says, "maybe I am a 'strange doctor.’”Faced with these grim conditions, young doctors are abandoning hospitals for private practice. Some forgo completing their medical residency altogether, opting instead to train in cosmetic procedures and open clinics as general practitioners.The government’s pledge to invest 10 trillion won in essential medical services over five years is a step in the right direction. However, simply throwing money at the problem without fixing the distorted health care market is not a viable solution. The system must be restructured so that doctors genuinely want to enter essential fields — not because of sacrifice and duty, but because it makes sense professionally and financially.Korea cannot indefinitely rely on the sheer dedication of “strange doctors.”