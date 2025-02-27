Yoon’s final court verdict looms over a divided nation

The Constitutional Court concluded its deliberations on President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment case on Tuesday, marking the end of arguments 84 days after the Dec. 3 martial law crisis. With precedent suggesting a ruling within two weeks — as seen in the cases of former presidents Roh Moo-hyun and Park Geun-hye — a final decision on whether President Yoon will be removed from office is expected by mid-March.The gravity of this moment is unprecedented. Never before has a sitting president delivered a final statement before the Constitutional Court. Given the nation’s deep political divisions, many had hoped his remarks might serve to ease tensions and promote unity. Prominent figures across various sectors urged him to issue a message of national reconciliation, particularly in light of the recent violent unrest at the Seoul Western District Court. Even within the ruling party, there was a strong push for a conciliatory tone. People Power Party floor leader Kwon Seong-dong emphasized that Yoon’s statement “should include a sincere apology to the people.”President Yoon did offer an apology, saying, “I sincerely regret the confusion and inconvenience caused to the people.” He also acknowledged the Constitutional Court justices' efforts. However, his broader stance remained unchanged. He reiterated his previous defense that the martial law declaration was merely a political appeal and dismissed the idea that a coup attempt could have lasted just two hours. He once again compared his actions to “trying to grasp the moon’s reflection on a lake.”Rather than de-escalating tensions, President Yoon intensified his attacks on the opposition. He accused the Democratic Party and alleged conspirators of exploiting fears of martial law to incite the public, going as far as to claim collusion involving North Korea, China and Russia.One particularly striking remark was his pledge to push for constitutional reform should he remain in office. He suggested that a reformed system would focus the president’s role on foreign affairs while transferring substantial domestic authority to the prime minister. He also stated that he was “not preoccupied with completing the remainder of his term” — a statement widely interpreted as a direct appeal for the Constitutional Court to reject the impeachment motion. However, given that his final remarks focused heavily on attacking the opposition, it remains doubtful whether he can garner the parliamentary support necessary for such reforms.Despite extensively outlining his stance, President Yoon made no explicit commitment to accepting the Constitutional Court’s decision, nor did he call on his supporters to do so. This omission is concerning. Many had hoped his final remarks would serve as a moment of national unity, but instead, they risk further inflaming tensions between those for and against impeachment. With Korea facing a crisis across all fronts — from economic instability to national security concerns — even full acceptance of the ruling would leave the country struggling to return to normalcy.Under Korea’s Constitution, the final authority on impeachment rests with the Constitutional Court. There is no legal recourse to challenge its ruling. Any refusal to accept the verdict would shake the very foundation of the nation’s constitutional order. The heightened tensions were evident yesterday, with 3,800 riot police and nearly 190 police buses forming a barricade around the court — a stark reminder of the precarious state of Korea’s democracy.Now, the moment belongs to the Constitutional Court. The nation must wait for its ruling with patience and composure. The justices, for their part, must ensure an ironclad decision, leaving no room for controversy or further division.