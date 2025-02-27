Thursday's fortune: Embrace change and hidden opportunities
Published: 27 Feb. 2025, 07:00
🐭 Rat (Born in: 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Stable | 💪 Good | ❤️ Meeting | 🧭 South
A meaningful encounter may take place.
Stay open to new connections and opportunities.
The present holds more promise than the past.
🐮 Ox (Born in: 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 West
Give more than you receive today.
Challenges are best faced head-on.
Every downturn leads to an upswing.
🐯 Tiger (Born in: 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 East
Prioritize your well-being.
Social bonds will prove valuable.
A small compromise may be needed.
🐰 Rabbit (Born in: 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 North
A warm bath or sauna may bring relaxation.
Patience will help you navigate decisions.
Steady effort leads to progress.
🐉 Dragon (Born in: 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Stable | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 South
A heartfelt conversation may bring clarity.
Hard work will not go unnoticed.
Your public image may improve.
🐍 Snake (Born in: 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 East
Sometimes, ignorance is bliss.
Avoid unnecessary conflicts today.
A forward-thinking approach will benefit you.
🐴 Horse (Born in: 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Great | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Unity | 🧭 South
Trust your intuition.
An unexpected joy may come your way.
The team that stays together wins together.
🐑 Sheep (Born in: 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Stable | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 West
A small surprise may bring happiness.
Progress is more important than perfection.
Your skills may gain well-earned recognition.
🐵 Monkey (Born in: 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Spending | 💪 Average | ❤️ Frustration | 🧭 South
Be mindful of your words and actions.
A small issue may grow if ignored.
Flexibility will help you navigate challenges.
🐔 Rooster (Born in: 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Average | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Frustration | 🧭 North
Avoid expecting too much from others.
Balance discipline with understanding.
Pride is good, but arrogance is not.
🐶 Dog (Born in: 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Stable | 💪 Good | ❤️ Happiness | 🧭 East
True happiness comes from within.
Luck may be on your side today.
Appreciate life’s small but meaningful moments.
🐷 Pig (Born in: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Stable | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 South
A promising opportunity may arise.
A lucky encounter is possible.
Stay open to new and valuable insights.
This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Astrologer Cho Ku-moon uses saju (the four pillars of destiny), a traditional Korean practice that examines the year, month, day and time of your birth, alongside geomancy to provide insights on wealth, health, love and overall fortune.
