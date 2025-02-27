FIFA Club World Cup trophy set to arrive in Korea next month on global tour

The championship trophy for the FIFA Club World Cup will hit Korea early next month during its global tour, the country's lone participating team announced Thursday.Ulsan HD FC said the trophy will be on display on two occasions: on March 6 at Naver 1784, the headquarters for the Korean portal giant Naver, in Seongnam, Gyeonggi, and then on March 9 at Munsu Football Stadium in Ulsan.The 2025 Club World Cup will be played across the United States from June 14 to July 13. FIFA launched the trophy tour in January in New York City, and the tour will have stops in 29 cities in 20 nations over 140 days.Naver will livestream the first unveiling of the trophy on March 6, with Ulsan head coach Kim Pan-gon and captain Kim Young-gwon scheduled to be on hand.Three days later, the trophy will make its appearance before Ulsan's home match against Jeju SK FC at Munsu. The trophy exhibition will begin at 10 a.m., four hours prior to the kickoff.FIFA expanded the Club World Cup to 32 teams starting this year, and Ulsan will be one of four clubs from the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and the lone Korean side. They secured their spot by finishing second in the AFC club ranking points.In the group stage, Ulsan will face Mamelodi Sundowns FC of South Africa on June 17 in Orlando, Florida, Fluminense FC of Brazil on June 21 in East Rutherford, New Jersey and Borussia Dortmund of Germany on June 25 in Cincinnati, Ohio.Yonhap