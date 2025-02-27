PSG on your purifier? Ligue 1 leaders announce parnership with SK Magic
Published: 27 Feb. 2025, 11:23
French football club Paris Saint-Germain have partnered with Korean home appliance company SK Magic to launch a series of exclusive PSG-branded products in Korea and Malaysia, the club announced Wednesday.
The first product in the collaboration, launching in March, will be an SK Magic Ultra Compact Direct Water Purifier decked out in PSG colors with the club's logo positioned prominently on the front of the alliance.
Ligue 1 leaders PSG have a large following in Korea and across Asia, thanks largely to the popularity of Korean star midfielder Lee Kang-in. The club has also been home to global stars Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr. and Kylian Mbappe in recent years, making it one of the most popular football teams globally.
“We are delighted to collaborate with a globally renowned club like Paris Saint-Germain,” Yoon Hyun-jung, head of SK Magic's marketing division, said during a signing ceremony in Seoul on Tuesday. “This partnership will help elevate SK Magic’s brand presence worldwide and offer our customers unique brand experiences."
The SK Magic partnership is not PSG's first foray into the Korean market. The club has been working with local bakery store Paris Baguette for the last few years, with the Korean brand even opening a store within the club's Parc des Princes stadium.
"This partnership with SK Magic represents an exciting opportunity to further establish Paris Saint-Germain as a key player in Korea and Malaysia,” said Sebastien Wasels, APAC managing director at PSG.
BY ELSIE WILLIAMS [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
