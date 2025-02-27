Senate approves Trump's pick for USTR

The Senate voted Wednesday to confirm U.S. President Donald Trump's pick for U.S. Trade Representative (USTR), a position that will lead negotiations over tariffs and other issues with the United States' trading partners.The upper chamber approved Jamieson Greer as Trump's USTR in a 56-43 vote.Greer served as chief of staff to former USTR Robert Lighthizer during Trump's first term. He was involved in the renegotiation of the trade agreement with Canada and Mexico and other key trade issues during the first Trump administration.During his confirmation hearing earlier this month, Greer warned Korea and other countries against taking regulatory measures that would negatively affect American online technology firms, saying that "it won't be tolerated."He also underscored his vision to make America a "country of producers" in line with Trump's push to strengthen America's manufacturing base, while stressing his priority to ensure supply chain resilience, which he said is "critical" for the U.S.' economic and national security.Greer previously served in the U.S. Air Force Judge Advocate General's Corps, including a deployment to Iraq.He earned his bachelor's degree in international studies from Brigham Young University and J.D. from the University of Virginia School of Law.Yonhap