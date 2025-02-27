U.S. congressman proposes Korean Peninsula peace bill again

A U.S. congressman said Wednesday that he has introduced a bill again to call for a formal end to the 1950-53 Korean War and a binding agreement for peace on the Korean Peninsula.Rep. Brad Sherman held a press conference on the reintroduction of the "Peace on the Korean Peninsula Act," which calls on the secretary of state to submit to Congress a report on a road map for achieving a permanent peace agreement on the divided peninsula.The bill also demands that the secretary of state seek to enter into negotiations with North Korea to establish liaison offices in respective capitals. In addition, it calls for a review of current U.S. restrictions on travel to the North.Sherman said the bill is not a "concession" to North Korea."It is a mutual step toward peace, first in 1953 to the cessation of military conflict, and now hopefully in 2025 to the formal state of war," he said. "This bill is designed to push us in a confidence-building measure."He stressed the bill would be the first step toward a solution as it changes the "atmosphere."A total of 33 lawmakers have joined the effort to introduce the bill, according to Sherman.Sherman introduced the same bill in 2021 and 2023 but failed to put it through the House.Yonhap