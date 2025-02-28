 Kumho Tire logs record earnings, eyes AI future
Kumho Tire logs record earnings, eyes AI future

Published: 28 Feb. 2025, 07:30
Kumho Tire launched its EV tire brand “EnnoV” last year, targeting future automotive markets. [KUMHO TIRE]

Kumho Tire logged record earnings of 4.5 trillion won ($3.1 billion) in sales and 500 billion won in profit last year as the company moved to establish sustainable growth and accelerate competitiveness.
 
The company’s technical capabilities were confirmed through positive evaluations in major industry publications in 2024, achieving the top rank among Korean manufacturers in several tests across global markets.
 
In a summer tire test by Germany’s largest automotive industry magazine, ADAC, Kumho’s Ecsta HS52 came in third. The tire also attained fourth in a summer tire test by German magazine Auto Bild, and the company went on to claim third place among 18 global tire brands in the Original Equipment Tire Consumer Satisfaction Study conducted by JD Power in the United States.
 
Kumho Tire is also moving into the EV tire market for future growth, launching its “EnnoV” brand last year. The lineup includes the Premium, Winter, Super Mile and Majesty X series.
 
The tire maker has quickly adapted to the evolving mobility industry by actively utilizing big data and AI in tire development. The company has established a “tire digital twin” environment that predicts compound behavior and performance.
 
The company is also developing advanced technologies to prepare for the future, including the “Airborne Tire” and “Airless Tire” for urban air mobility applications, while also pursuing the commercialization of smart tire systems that monitor conditions while driving using internal sensors.
 
Having successfully developed tires using 80 percent sustainable materials in 2023, the tire maker is continuing to conduct research and development to make all raw materials sustainable by 2045.
 
“Kumho Tire aims to provide customers with better mobility experiences by launching innovative products through ongoing research and development with premium automakers,” said a Kumho Tire spokesperson.  
 
“We also seek to prove our competitiveness on the global stage through the development of various future-oriented products and technologies. We will further grow as a ‘technology house.’”
 

BY LEE YEBIN [[email protected]]
Kumho Tire logs record earnings, eyes AI future

