LG Energy Solution charges ahead in LFP space with dry electrode technology
Published: 28 Feb. 2025, 07:26
LG Energy Solution is aiming to shift the current China-centered lithium iron phosphate (LFP) market with dry electrode processing, an innovative technology in battery production, said Kim Je-young, CTO of the battery maker, at Battery Japan 2025.
“Dry electrode processing enables the production of cost-effective, energy-dense LFP,” Kim said at Tokyo’s Battery Japan last week. The event is one of the world’s largest secondary battery exhibitions, showcasing various battery-related technologies, materials, components and manufacturing equipment.
The dry electrode process, used in battery electrode manufacturing, improves efficiency and reduces costs compared to the wet electrode process currently used by most manufacturers. By combining cathode and anode active materials, conductive agents and binders into a powder form, it minimizes the need for additional heat processing, boosting productivity and energy density while lowering costs.
“LG Energy Solution is surpassing all competitors in this field,” Kim declared during his presentation at the expo. “We plan to increase productivity at the Ochang energy plant pilot line and aim to start assembling products with this technology by 2028.”
An industry representative commented, “The dry electrode process will provide strong competitiveness in the LFP market, especially against Chinese rivals.”
Kim also revealed that the company is accelerating its own material technology development, introducing all-solid-state lithium-sulfur batteries and planning solid-state battery production by 2030.
LG Energy Solution also showcased its material technology and Battery Management Total Solution (BMTS) at the expo. “Our material technology, such as NCM cathodes, safety-reinforced separators and silicon anodes, played a key role in the early development of lithium-ion battery electric vehicles,” Kim said.
The company announced that it holds the largest portfolio of patents in the sector, with approximately 8,000 filings, backed by over 20 years of Battery Management System (BMS) operation experience.
Kim further discussed the company’s patent strategy to maintain its technological leadership and foster innovation. As an industry leader, he explained plans to establish a fair licensing market where later entrants pay appropriate fees for the use of patent technologies, with the revenues reinvested into research and development to drive further technological and product advancements.
“LG Energy Solution is a company with over 30 years of accumulated experience, core original technologies, next-generation innovations and an industry-leading patent strategy,” Kim said. “We will continue to strengthen our technological leadership through constant innovation and lead the future battery industry by providing differentiated customer value.”
BY LEE YEBIN [[email protected]]
What is “Promoted Content”?
“Promoted Content” articles are written by our staff reporters. They are promoted to some extent by an external company.
Promoted Content is not the same as “Guest Reports,” which are paid advertorials.
Our reporters and editors retain complete editorial independence in the conception and production of Promoted Content.
“Promoted Content” articles are written by our staff reporters. They are promoted to some extent by an external company.
Promoted Content is not the same as “Guest Reports,” which are paid advertorials.
Our reporters and editors retain complete editorial independence in the conception and production of Promoted Content.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)