Posco robots to the rescue as smart tech enhances worker safety
Published: 28 Feb. 2025, 07:24
Posco is pioneering the future of industrial health with digital technologies that are reshaping workplace safety and efficiency.
In collaboration with the Korea Industrial Hygiene Association, Posco cohosted a roundtable on Industrial Health AI and Smart Technology Application Cases during the 60th Korea Industrial Hygiene Association Winter Conference, held at the Suwon Convention Center on Feb. 19-20.
The use of AI, IoT and robotic technology in industrial sites continues to grow. The roundtable aimed to share cases where smart technology has improved working conditions and workers' health within the industrial health field.
The discussion was led by government, academic and industry leaders, focusing on integrating smart technology into the industrial health sector. Posco presented cases where robot and smart protection device technologies have enhanced working conditions and employee health, while Hyundai Motor Group introduced industrial wearable robot technology.
Posco’s four-legged robot is designed to replace high-risk manual labor. The company currently uses the robot to inspect facilities with restricted access.
Facility inspections in steelworks are essential for maintaining production facilities in top condition. Posco's four-legged robot, a smart health technology, autonomously drives along inspection routes to perform inspections, collect data and detect abnormalities.
Posco's Hearing Protection Integrated Solution is a smart earplug equipped with IoT noise measurement technology, measuring sound pressure and frequency. It reduces noise exposure in loud workplaces and allows workers to communicate while wearing earplugs. Posco, in collaboration with the Research Institute of Industrial Science & Technology (RIST), has completed the development of this integrated solution and plans a gradual rollout.
Meanwhile, Posco is evolving its “smart factory” into an “intelligent factory”—an autonomous manufacturing process that enables collaboration between humans, AI, and robots to further enhance efficiency.
Posco’s goal is to prioritize worker health and safety, establishing a human-centered environment through the development and application of digital innovative technology.
BY LEE YEBIN [[email protected]]
What is “Promoted Content”?
“Promoted Content” articles are written by our staff reporters. They are promoted to some extent by an external company.
Promoted Content is not the same as “Guest Reports,” which are paid advertorials.
Our reporters and editors retain complete editorial independence in the conception and production of Promoted Content.
