HD Hyundai integrating cutting-edge global tech to digitize shipyards
Published: 28 Feb. 2025, 17:54 Updated: 28 Feb. 2025, 18:31
LEE JAE-LIM
HD Hyundai is pushing forward with efforts to digitalize its shipyards by leveraging technologies from global companies such as Palantir, Siemens and Nvidia to tackle rising ship demand and labor shortages.
Palantir Technologies, a U.S. software firm, released a promotional video featuring HD Hyundai Executive Vice Chairman Chung Ki-sun and HD Hyundai officials explaining how the U.S. company’s technologies are being integrated into the Korean shipbuilder.
“For many decades now, HD Hyundai has been leading the world’s shipbuilding industry with the most innovative technologies,” Chung said. “Together with Palantir, we are drawing on the latest innovation in AI, digital twins and so much more to transform our shipyards, unlocking a whole new level of productivity and safety.”
HD Hyundai is integrating Palantir’s software into its shipyards to optimize shipyard operations and reduce costs.
Foundry, a data analytics system, collects real-time data from hull assembly plants, identifying overloads and underutilized resources to improve workload distribution.
Foundry’s simulation capabilities also enable virtual testing of various ship engine configurations, helping engineers determine the most efficient assembly strategies.
Palentir’s partnership is part of HD Hyundai’s overarching Future of Shipyard road map, which aims to automate labor-intensive shipyard tasks by 2030 to raise productivity and reduce production time by 30 percent.
The domestic shipbuilder has also partnered with German tech giant Siemens to develop real-time visualizations of its ship designs and operations. This collaboration utilizes the German company’s digital twin technology and Nvidia’s Omniverse platform to create detailed simulations.
In March 2024, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang showcased HD Hyundai’s digital shipyard and liquefied natural gas carrier in real-time using the company’s graphics technology during his keynote at Nvidia’s GTC 2024 conference.
