Naver Pay runs discount on QR payments in Japan, China and Thailand
Published: 28 Feb. 2025, 15:40
-
- LEE JAE-LIM
- [email protected]
Naver Pay, a digital wallet service run by Korea’s largest portal site Naver, is offering a 10 percent discount on QR payments made in Japan, China and Thailand until the end of May.
The discount will automatically be applied by affiliated branches of Union Pay in the respective countries, as well as WeChat Pay in China.
The minimum amounts per transaction required to qualify for the discount are 150 yuan in China ($20.58), 3,000 yen in Japan ($20) and 750 baht ($21.94) in Thailand.
The maximum discounts per transaction are 50 yuan in China, 1,000 yen in Japan and 250 baht in Thailand.
The number of discountable payments is limited to five per day and 15 times total in all three countries during the campaign.
Naver Pay is also running a point accumulation promotion in Japan with GLN, Hana Bank’s e-wallet subsidiary, until March. Customers who make a QR payment of 10,000 won ($6.84) or more through GLN will automatically receive 2,000 Naver Pay points, which can be used like cash on Naver's e-commerce platforms.
If a user spends more than 50,000 won, 10,000 points will be accumulated, and the number of transactions is limited to three per month.
Through a partnership with Alipay+, Naver Pay offers discounts at 12 branches of Japan’s Takashimaya department stores. Customers who use Naver Pay via Alipay+ with QR payment will receive a 1,000 yen discount on purchases of 20,000 yen or more. The promotion can be applied up to three times during the campaign.
BY LEE JAE-LIM [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)