 Samsung's Galaxy 25 series sets 1 million-unit sales record
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Samsung's Galaxy 25 series sets 1 million-unit sales record

Published: 28 Feb. 2025, 15:50
Visitors at Gangnam Samsung activate their Galaxy S25 smartphones. [SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS]

Visitors at Gangnam Samsung activate their Galaxy S25 smartphones. [SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS]

 
Sales of Samsung Electronics' latest Galaxy S25 series hit the 1 million-unit milestone faster than any other Galaxy series in the past, according to the company on Friday.
 
The AI-powered S25 series reached the mark within 21 days of its launch, breaking the previous record of 25 days held by the Galaxy Note 10 released five years ago.
 
Even compared to the Galaxy S24, which the company touted as the world's first AI smartphone, the S25 achieved the mark a week faster.
 
"The Galaxy's powerful performance and slim design as well as its individualized AI features are seen to have been well-received by consumers," Samsung Electronics said in a release.
 
"When we conducted a survey of our customers, most people voted for 'function' as the reason behind their purchases, such as the newest processor and memory."
 
Samsung Electronics' subscription model for mobiles initiated with the Galaxy S25 was popular among younger customers, according to the company.
 
Sixty percent of subscribers who pay a monthly fee for after-sales service and a 50 percent discount on their next Galaxy purchase one year later were in their 20s and 30s.

BY JIN EUN-SOO [[email protected]]
tags samsung electronics galaxy

More in Industry

HD Hyundai integrating cutting-edge global tech to digitize shipyards

Top Korean, U.S. commerce officials meet in Washington to discuss tariff exemptions, shipbuilding

Google seeks to export Korea's map data again

Samsung's Galaxy 25 series sets 1 million-unit sales record

Naver Pay runs discount on QR payments in Japan, China and Thailand

Related Stories

Samsung hints at slimmer Galaxy Fold launch in 12-second teaser video

Get ready for the rise of the reasonably-priced smartphone

Samsung to unpack Galaxy S21 on Jan. 14 with a focus on the cameras

Consumers sound off over quality issues with Samsung's Galaxy Buds3

Galaxy A unpacked
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)