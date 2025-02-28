Samsung's Galaxy 25 series sets 1 million-unit sales record
Published: 28 Feb. 2025, 15:50
Sales of Samsung Electronics' latest Galaxy S25 series hit the 1 million-unit milestone faster than any other Galaxy series in the past, according to the company on Friday.
The AI-powered S25 series reached the mark within 21 days of its launch, breaking the previous record of 25 days held by the Galaxy Note 10 released five years ago.
Even compared to the Galaxy S24, which the company touted as the world's first AI smartphone, the S25 achieved the mark a week faster.
"The Galaxy's powerful performance and slim design as well as its individualized AI features are seen to have been well-received by consumers," Samsung Electronics said in a release.
"When we conducted a survey of our customers, most people voted for 'function' as the reason behind their purchases, such as the newest processor and memory."
Samsung Electronics' subscription model for mobiles initiated with the Galaxy S25 was popular among younger customers, according to the company.
Sixty percent of subscribers who pay a monthly fee for after-sales service and a 50 percent discount on their next Galaxy purchase one year later were in their 20s and 30s.
