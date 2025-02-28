솔로 탈출 위해 ‘솔로 트레인’ 탑승한 기자, 사랑이 꽃피는 기차에서 생긴 일
Published: 28 Feb. 2025, 08:00
I climbed aboard Korea's 'love train' to find a partner — here’s what happened

Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025
Love was aboard the train this Valentine's Day — not for me, but for at least five out of the eight pairs of men and women who embarked on a two-day journey arranged by Korail Tourism Development to find their own valentine in Gangwon's peaceful Jeongseon County.
at least: 적어도
aboard: 탑승한
올해 밸런타인데이, 기차 안은 사랑으로 가득했다. 나완 상관 없는 얘기이긴 하다. 하지만 코레일관광개발 주최로 강원도의 평화로운 정선으로 떠난 이틀 간 여행에서 각각의 짝을 찾기로 한 남녀 여덟 쌍 중 최소한 다섯 쌍에겐 그랬다.
The tourism subsidiary of Korea's largest train operator organized a two-day matchmaking event with eight pairs of men and women between their late 20s and early 30s who spent two whole days participating in a variety of events designed to help them fall in love within a 48-hour window.
pair: 둘 씩 짝을 짓다
window: 기간
한국 최대 철도 운영사 코레일의 관광 계열사인 코레일관광개발은 20대 후반에서 30대 초반의 남녀 여덟 쌍을 대상으로 이틀 동안 커플 매칭 프로그램을 기획했다. 이들은 48시간 동안 사랑에 빠질 수 있도록 구성된 다양한 프로그램에 참여하면서 시간을 보냈다.
The event was co-hosted by the Jeongseon County government to help boost the falling marriage and birth rates in Korea, and to promote major tourist spots in the county.
boost: 장려하다
promote: 촉진하다
이 행사는 감소하고 있는 혼인율과 출산율을 장려하는 동시에 정선의 주요 관광지를 홍보하기 위해 정선군과 공동으로 마련됐다.
This reporter, who also took part as a willing participant, unfortunately failed to find love — but instead had an unexpectedly pleasant tour around the region.
willing: 자발적인
unfortunately: 아쉽게도, 유감스럽게도
기자 역시 이 행사에 자발적으로 참가했지만 아쉽게도 사랑을 찾지는 못했다. 대신 지역을 돌아보며 뜻밖의 즐거운 여행을 했다.
The long (and sad) story short: The power of a well-designed program with the sole purpose of helping — or even forcing, so to say — people to fall in love with each other only works when the participants have the personal charms that would have worked even outside of the particular program.
well-designed: 잘 설계된
sole: 단 하나의
charm: 매력
이 길고도 (슬픈) 이야기를 짧게 하자면 다음과 같다. 오로지 서로 사랑에 빠지게 하자는 단 하나의 목표를 위해 도와주고, 때로는 강요까지 하는 매우 잘 설계된 프로그램이 있어도 결국 중요한 것은 참가자가 매력적인 사람이어야 한다는 사실이다.
But to provide some background to this, and also to excuse myself, I would like to emphasize that the failure was not due to my lack of effort or a fault in the program. If that were the case, there wouldn't have been five happy couples going out to drink together when the program ended on Saturday.
excuse: 변명
emphasize: 강조하다
lack: 부족
fault: 결점, 문제점
하지만 배경 설명과 함께 변명을 좀 하자면, 기자의 실패는 사랑을 찾으려는 노력이 부족하거나 프로그램에 문제가 있어서는 아니라는 점을 강조하고 싶다. 만약 그랬다면 토요일 행사 종료 뒤 함께 술을 마시러 가버린 행복한 다섯 쌍은 나오지 않았을 것이다.
The trip began at Seoul Station in central Seoul when I shyly approached the organizers at a designated spot inside the station.
shyly: 수줍게
approach: 다가가다
여행은 서울 중심에 있는 서울역에서 시작됐고, 역 안 지정 장소에서 기자는 주최 쪽으로 수줍게 다가갔다.
“Hi, I’m Jennie,” I said, referring to myself with the nickname that I was given in prior communications.
prior: 이전의, 사전에
기자는 사전에 받은 별명으로 자신을 소개했다. "안녕하세요, 제니라고 합니다."
WRITTEN BY YOON SO-YEON AND TRANSLATED BY YIM SEUNG-HYE [[email protected], [email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
