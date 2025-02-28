A five-point test for bureaucracy — and democracy (KOR)

“Summarize five key tasks you completed last week and send them via email.”This was the directive issued by Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and head of the newly established Department of Government Efficiency, which reportedly reached over 2 million federal employees, according to the Office of Personnel Management. The email included a warning: failure to respond by the deadline would be considered a resignation.I wondered how I would react if I had received such an email. I would likely scramble through my smartphone to recall my tasks from the past week. Security concerns — whether sharing this information was even permissible — would probably cross my mind. While White House press secretary Caroline Leavitt, often dubbed “Trump’s mouthpiece,” claimed, “It took me just 90 seconds to list my five tasks,” I suspected it would be much harder for me. And with that realization, I could somewhat grasp the collective panic that must have swept through the federal workforce.This “five-task email report” has become the biggest controversy engulfing Washington’s bureaucracy. With an ironclad directive issued to every federal agency to prepare for mass layoffs and sweeping restructuring, federal employees have reportedly started their mornings with informal “status check-ins” to confirm who still has a job.I, too, have often been exasperated by the sluggish inefficiency of the American bureaucracy. I once applied for a Social Security number (SSN) and was told at the service counter that I would receive it by mail within “two to four weeks.” When months passed with no sign of it, I gave up. Then, nearly a year later, the SSN finally arrived in my mailbox, eliciting nothing more than a wry smile. The painfully slow process at the Department of Motor Vehicles reinforced my belief that living in the United States required extraordinary patience.The need for administrative reform is undeniable. The problem, however, lies in the unilateral and coercive nature of the approach. The Trump administration appears fixated on numbers — reducing head count and fiscal deficits— while neglecting the necessary processes of consultation and persuasion. Unsurprisingly, the fallout has been swift and severe. For example, as the Internal Revenue Service moves to lay off 6,000 employees, complaints are surging from taxpayers struggling with delays in filing and processing returns. Meanwhile, former federal employees abruptly cast out into the streets have fueled anti-Trump protests, where chants of “impeach the president” are growing louder.One local university professor, speaking on condition of anonymity, described the Trump administration as “an authoritarian regime that refuses to adhere to constitutional order” and warned that “American democracy is in grave danger.” He then added, “Listing five tasks completed last week might be difficult, but listing five warning signs of a democratic crisis in the United States? That’s easy.”“지난주 한 업무를 5가지로 요약 정리해 e메일로 회신하시오.”미국 정부효율부를 이끄는 일론 머스크 테슬라 CEO 지시로 인사관리처가 지난 주말 연방정부 공무원 200만여 명에게 뿌렸다는 e메일 내용이다. 일정 기한까지 답하지 않으면 사직으로 간주한다는 대목도 들어 있었다.내가 이 e메일을 받았으면 어땠을까 생각해 본다. 기억을 더듬기 위해 스마트폰을 뒤적이느라 바빴을 것 같다. ‘이걸 알려도 될까’ 보안 고민도 했을 것 같다. ‘트럼프의 입’ 캐롤라인 레빗 백악관 대변인은 “저는 5가지를 떠올리는 데 1분 30초 걸렸다”고 했지만 나로선 쉽지 않겠다는 생각이 들었다. 그러고 나니 공무원 200만여 명이 일순간에 겪었을 대혼란이 어느 정도 짐작이 갔다.‘업무 성과 5가지 e메일 보고’는 지금 워싱턴 관가를 덮친 최대 이슈다. 모든 연방정부 기관에 대규모 인력 감축 등 구조조정 계획을 수립하라는 불호령이 떨어지면서 공무원들끼리는 매일 아침 ‘생사 확인’을 하는 게 일상이 됐다고 한다.느리고 비효율적인 미국 행정에는 나도 한숨이 나올 때가 적지 않았다. 사회보장번호(SSN)를 신청했다가 “2~4주 안에 우편물로 받게 될 것”이라는 창구 직원의 설명과는 달리 몇 달이 지나도 오지 않아 포기 단계에 이른 적이 있다. 신청 사실조차 잊고 지내던 1년쯤 뒤 SSN 우편물을 받아들고는 헛웃음이 나왔다. 느려터진 운전면허국(DMV) 행정을 겪으며 미국에서 살려면 인내심이 필요하다는 생각도 하곤 했다.이런 행정의 개선 필요성을 이해 못 하는 건 아니다. 문제는 일방적 폭력성이다. 트럼프 행정부는 줄여야 할 인원과 재정적자 등 ‘숫자’에 매몰돼 동의를 구하고 설득을 하는 절차는 소홀히 하고 있다. 예상치 못한 부작용이 드러나고 갈등이 깊어지는 건 그래서다. 이를테면 국세청(IRS)이 직원 6000명 해고에 들어가면서 생긴 업무 공백 탓에 세금 신고 등의 불편을 호소하는 민원인들이 늘고 있다. 하루아침에 길거리로 쫓겨난 전직 공무원 등 반트럼프 시위대 사이에선 “대통령을 탄핵하라”는 구호가 등장했다.익명을 원한 한 현지 대학교수는 트럼프 행정부를 “헌법 질서에 순응하지 않는 권위주의 정권”이라고 규정하며 “민주주의가 큰 위험에 빠졌다”고 진단했다. 그러면서 이런 말을 덧붙였다. “지난주 무슨 업무를 했는지 5가지를 대는 건 어려운 일이지만 미국 민주주의의 위기 징후 5가지를 말하라면 당장 댈 수 있다.”