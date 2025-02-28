Ma Eun-hyuk’s participation in impeachment trial a risky move (KOR)

The Constitutional Court ruled Thursday that acting President Choi Sang-mok’s inaction in appointing Constitutional Court Justice nominee Ma Eun-hyuk constitutes an infringement on the National Assembly’s authority to form the Constitutional Court. The decision was unanimous among the eight justices. While the ruling does not compel Choi to appoint Ma, it does allow the court to resolve several ongoing disputes.



In its ruling, the court stated, “If the president refuses to appoint a candidate duly elected by the National Assembly without just cause, citing appointment authority, it undermines the Assembly’s constitutional power to form the Constitutional Court and cannot be permitted.” It further clarified that “the same applies to the acting president,” signaling a call for Choi to proceed with the appointment. However, the situation remains unpredictable, as Choi has only indirectly stated that he “respects the court’s decision,” indicating that he may not make the appointment immediately.



Should Choi refrain from appointing Ma, the Constitutional Court will continue to operate with eight justices. The National Assembly had also petitioned the court to directly order Choi to appoint Ma, but the court dismissed the request, ruling that such an order falls outside the scope of its authority in a constitutional dispute.



Public interest in Ma’s appointment is particularly high because it could directly or indirectly influence both the timing and outcome of the impeachment trial of President Yoon Suk Yeol. The ruling People Power Party (PPP) criticized the court’s decision as “tolerating legislative dictatorship,” while the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) welcomed it, calling on Choi to “immediately appoint Ma.” Yoon’s defense team claimed that the court’s ruling was a ploy to “secure the votes needed for impeachment.”



Opinions are sharply divided on whether the priority should be restoring a nine-justice panel or proceeding with the ruling under the current eight-member composition. Some argue that a full bench would enhance the court’s legitimacy, while others counter that since all hearings have already been conducted, there is no reason to delay the ruling.



If Ma is appointed before the court delivers its verdict on Yoon’s case, the justices must first determine whether he should participate in the decision. Since Ma would not have been involved in the previous proceedings, his participation would require reopening the hearings, potentially delaying the ruling beyond its original timeline. Given the national turmoil, such a move could create further controversy.



Ultimately, the most critical factor is the court’s final judgment. Respecting the court’s ruling is essential, and the court itself must ensure the legitimacy of its decision. Acting President Choi should actively consider appointing Ma in accordance with the court’s ruling, while the justices must carefully conclude the ongoing process. Now, more than ever, it is crucial to establish a framework where all parties can accept the outcome with legitimacy and justification.



Translated using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.













마은혁 임명 결정 존중해도 탄핵심판 참여는 무리수



“국회의 헌재 구성권 침해” 결정으로 논란 일단락

윤 대통령 사건 참여는 정당성·명분서 혼란 소지





헌법재판소가 어제 마은혁 헌법재판관 후보자를 임명하지 않은 최상목 대통령 권한대행의 부작위가 국회의 헌법재판소 구성권을 침해한다고 결정했다. 재판관 8인의 일치된 의견이다. 헌재의 결정에 따라 최 대행이 반드시 마 후보자를 임명해야 하는 것은 아니다. 그러나 한 차례 선고를 연기했던 헌재는 이번 결정으로 여러 논란을 하나씩 정리할 수 있게 됐다.



헌재는 결정문에서 “대통령이 임명권이 있다는 이유로 정당한 사유 없이 국회가 선출한 사람을 임명하지 않는 것은 헌법이 국민의 대표기관에 부여한 헌법재판소 구성권을 형해화하는 것으로서 허용될 수 없다”고 밝혔다. 이어 “대통령의 권한대행도 마찬가지”라고 판시했다. 최 대행의 임명을 촉구한 것으로 풀이된다. 하지만 향후 상황은 예측하기 쉽지 않다. 최 대행은 “헌재의 결정을 존중한다”는 입장만 간접적으로 밝혀 즉각 임명하지는 않을 것으로 보인다.



최 대행이 마 후보자를 임명하지 않으면 헌재의 8인 체제는 계속된다. 국회는 임명을 헌재가 직접 최 대행에게 명령해 달라는 청구도 했지만, 헌재는 “권한쟁의심판 대상이 될 수 없다”고 각하했다.



마 후보자 임명 여부에 국민적 관심이 높은 건 윤석열 대통령 탄핵심판의 선고 시기와 결정 내용에 직간접적 영향을 미치기 때문이다. 국민의힘은 헌재 결정에 대해 “의회 독재를 용인했다”고 비판했고, 더불어민주당은 “최 대행은 마 후보자를 즉시 임명하라”고 환영했다. 윤 대통령 측은 “탄핵 정족수를 확보하려는 꼼수”라고 주장했다.



재판관 9인 체제를 갖추는 게 먼저인지, 8인 체제이더라도 선고를 서두르는 게 바람직한지 등에 대한 정치권 안팎의 견해가 첨예하게 갈린다. 재판관의 성향과 정치적 유불리에 대한 판단이 다른 것이다. 9인 체제가 헌재의 정당성을 높인다는 주장이 있고, 최종변론까지 진행됐는데 9인 체제를 고집할 이유가 없다는 반론도 있다.



윤 대통령 사건의 선고 전에 임명될 경우, 헌재는 결정에 참여할 것인지부터 판단해야 한다. 이미 진행된 변론 절차에 참여하지 않은 재판관이 심판에 참여하고자 한다면 변론 갱신 절차 등이 필요해 선고가 당초 예정보다 늦어질 수 있다. 국가적 혼란 와중에 일정에 변화를 주면서까지 무리수를 두는 건 새로운 분란의 소지가 될 수 있다.



결국 가장 중요한 것은 최종 결정을 하는 헌재의 판단이다. 헌재의 결정에 승복하는 자세가 필요하고, 헌재 역시 그런 조건을 갖춰야 한다. 최 대행은 헌재의 결정에 따라 마 후보자 임명을 적극적으로 검토하고, 헌재는 현재까지 진행된 절차를 신중히 마무리하는 수순을 밟아야 한다. 이젠 정당성과 명분을 확보해 모두가 승복할 수 있는 여건을 조성하는 게 무엇보다 중요하다.

