Blackpink's Lisa drops first full solo album 'Alter Ego'
Published: 28 Feb. 2025, 16:28
Lisa of girl group Blackpink released her first full-length solo album, "Alter Ego,” on Friday.
“Alter Ego” consists of 15 tracks, including the lead song “Fxck Up The World,” “Elastigirl,” “Thunder” and prereleased tracks like "Moonlit Floor" and "Rockstar," which dropped last year.
The album also includes "Born Again,” a collaboration with U.S. rapper Doja Cat and British singer-songwriter Raye, which was released on Feb. 7. Lisa collaborated with other big names for the album as well, including U.S. rapper Megan Thee Stallion, U.S. rapper and singer-songwriter Future and South African singer Tyla.
She will perform at this year's Academy Awards on March 2, along with Doja Cat and Raye. The Blackpink member is also set to take the stage at the 2025 Coachella festival on April 11 and 18.
Lisa also kicked off her acting career with the third season of HBO’s black comedy series “The White Lotus” (2021-), which premiered on Feb. 16.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
