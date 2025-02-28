G-Dragon tickets sell out in record time
Published: 28 Feb. 2025, 18:09
Tickets for G-Dragon’s long-awaited solo concert were snapped up in record time as the K-pop icon prepares to embark on his first world tour in eight years, following the release of his latest full-length album.
The K-pop superstar's agency Galaxy Corporation announced Friday that the Korean leg of his "Übermensch" tour sold out immediately upon ticket release. Pre-sale tickets for fan club members went on sale on Wednesday and general ticketing on Thursday. Tickets to all 60,000 seats sold out within seconds.
Marking his grand return to the stage, G-Dragon will hold concerts on March 29 and 30 at Goyang Stadium in Goyang, Gyeonggi. These two concerts will kick off his first world tour since 2017, making it a significant event for fans who have waited nearly a decade for his comeback.
During the concerts, G-Dragon will perform tracks from his newly-released third full-length album “Übermensch,” featuring the lead single “Too Bad,” along with previously released tracks “Power” (2024) and “Home Sweet Home" (2024), as well as other songs from the album and his earlier hits, according to his agency.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)