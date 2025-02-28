K-pop stars come out for 22nd Korean Music Awards
Girl group aespa, singer-songwriter Lee Seung-yoon and modern rock band Danpyunsun and the Moments Ensemble took home the biggest honors at the 22nd Korean Music Awards (KMA) held on Thursday night.
Girl group aespa took home three awards — Song of the Year, Best K-pop Song for its 2024 hit “Supernova” and Best K-pop Album for “Armageddon” (2024).
Currently on its “Synk: Parallel Line” world tour, aespa delivered its acceptance speech through a video message.
“It’s an honor to receive these awards three years after winning Song of the Year with ‘Next Level’ (2021),” aespa members said. “We will continue to work hard this year to repay the love we have received from so many fans.”
Singer-songwriter Lee also won three awards: Artist of the Year, Best Rock Song with “Anthems of Defiance” (2024) and Best Modern Rock Song with “Waterfall” (2024).
“I believe this award is given to me because my music does not turn away from the times and remains relevant to the present,” Lee said. “I want to create music that quietly finds its way into someone’s drawer, pocket or flower pot — music that does not forget the era it belongs to.”
Rock band Danpyunsun and the Moments Ensemble, which received the most nominations this year, won Album of the Year and Best Modern Rock Album for “Hail to the Music” (2024).
“There is so much blood, sweat and effort poured into a single album,” said the band’s leader, Danpyunsun.
“At the KMA, only musicians receive awards, and I’ve always felt it was unfortunate that others who worked on the album don’t get recognized.”
He then named the composers, engineers and other collaborators who contributed to the album.
Rookie of the Year award went to the folk duo Sanmanhan, who released its first EP “Sanmanhan” in October last year.
K-pop icon G-Dragon won the Best Rap and Hip Hop Song award with “Power” (2024), while soloist John Park took home Best Pop Album with “PSST!,” his first full-length album in 11 years since the release of “Inner Child” in 2013.
Best Pop Song went to singer and rapper BIBI, recognized for her hit “Bam Yang Gang” (2024), while the Best R&B and Soul Album award went to singer Sumin and producer Slom for their duo album “Miniseries 2” (2024).
The Special Award was given to the live music festival Live Club Day. Now celebrating its 10th anniversary, Live Club Day is an event designed to allow audiences to enjoy performances by various indie artists with a single ticket at multiple venues in Hongdae, western Seoul.
The Honorary Award was given to the late composer and keyboardist Lee Ho-jun, who composed various hits, including Cho Yong-pil’s “Friend” (2004) and Na-mi’s “Like an Indian Doll” (1989).
Sponsored by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Korea Creative Content Agency and retail media platform Prizm, this year’s KMA took place at EQL Seongsu Grove in Seongdong District, eastern Seoul, and was livestreamed through the media service’s app.
The KMA is an annual music awards ceremony that prides itself on honoring music and musicians based solely on their “musical quality” rather than sales or other external factors. This year’s selection panel consisted of 54 experts in the music and entertainment industry, including critics, producers and other musicians.
