 K-pop stars land global luxury brand ambassador roles
Korea JoongAng Daily

Published: 28 Feb. 2025, 15:18
Johnny, from the boy band NCT 127, on the left, appears in a promotional image for the fashion brand Acne Studios, while Rei, from the girl group IVE, is featured in a promotional image for the Korean cosmetics brand LUNA. [ACNE STUDIOS, LUNA]

Girl group Meovv, Rei of girl group IVE and Johnny of boy band NCT 127 are taking the global fashion and beauty scene by storm as they nab global ambassador roles of luxury brands around the world.
 
IVE’s Rei was selected as the ambassador of the Korean cosmetics brand LUNA on Friday.
 
"We chose Rei as our ambassador because she is a beauty icon among the youth in Korea and Japan,” LUNA said in its press release. “She embodies our brand identity, and we are confident that the combination of Rei's energy and LUNA’s expertise and product quality will create a fashionable brand image."
 

IVE will hold a fan concert series titled “IVE Scout” on April 5 and 6 at the KSPO Dome in southern Seoul.
 
Swedish luxury fashion label Acne Studios named NCT 127 member Johnny as the brand’s ambassador on Thursday.
 
“Johnny was acknowledged for his creativity and expression, which embody the core values of Acne Studios,” his agency, SM Entertainment, said in its press release. “He will demonstrate his talent as a fashion icon and bring the brand’s identity to life.”
 
NCT 127 will embark on the North American leg of its fourth world tour, “Neo City – The Momentum,” in Duluth, Georgia, on Friday. 
 
Rookie girl group Meovv [THE BLACK LABEL]

Rookie girl group Meovv was appointed ambassador of the beauty brand L'Oréal Paris, its agency The Black Label said on Friday.
 
“Meovv’s chic and trendy charms and its bold attitude will create a synergy with L'Oréal Paris,” the brand’s spokesperson was quoted as saying in the agency’s press release.
 
Meovv, which debuted in September last year with its digital single "Meow," released its second single "Toxic" on Nov. 18, 2024. The group took the stage at the 2024 MAMA Awards and won the Favorite Rising Artist award on Nov. 23 last year.  
 
Rookie girl group XG is featured in a promotional image for the cosmetics brand Anessa [ANESSA]

Girl group XG became the face of cosmetics brand Anessa, according to its agency XGALX on Friday. Also, “Is This Love,” a track from XG’s second EP "AWE," released on Nov. 8 last year, will be used as the theme song of Anessa’s global campaign.
 
The girl group is currently on its “The first HOWL” world tour and is set to take the stage at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April, according to its agency.

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
K-pop stars land global luxury brand ambassador roles

