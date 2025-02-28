 Le Sserafim to kick off 'Easy Crazy Hot' world tour
Published: 28 Feb. 2025, 16:43
Girl group Le Sserafim performs ″Crazy″ (2024) during a showcase at the Yes24 Live Hall music venue in eastern Seoul on Aug. 29, 2024. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Girl group Le Sserafim will kick off its first world tour, “Easy Crazy Hot,” on April 19 with concerts across Asia and North America, its agency Source Music said Friday.
 
Le Sserafim's tour is slated to begin with two shows on April 19 and 20 at the Inspire Arena in Incheon.
 

The tour then continues in major cities in Japan: Nagoya on May 6 and 7; Osaka on May 13 and 14; Kitakyushu on June 7 and 8; and Saitama on May 12, 14 and 15.
 
From July, it will perform in Taipei on July 19, Hong Kong on July 25, Manila on Aug. 2, Bangkok on Aug. 9 and 10 and Singapore on Aug. 16.
 
Le Sserafim will then embark on the North American leg of the tour in September. Specific dates for this leg of the tour have not yet been confirmed.
 
The world tour begins as the girl group is set to release its fifth EP, "Hot,” on March 14 and complete the “Easy Crazy Hot” album project initiated in 2023. In line with the project, Le Sserafim released the EPs "Easy" (2024) and "Crazy" (2024) last year.
 
"The upcoming world tour will mark the grand finale of Le Sserafim’s 'Easy Crazy Hot' project, showcasing the wide range of musical abilities and stories presented in ‘Easy’ and ‘Crazy,' as well as in the upcoming EP 'Hot.'" Source Music said.
 
More information about the “Easy Crazy Hot” world tour will be announced on Le Sserafim’s official Weverse channel (https://weverse.io/lesserafim/feed).

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
tags Le Sserafim Easy Crazy Hot

