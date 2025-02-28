 More Blackpink in some areas: Group adds concerts to North American, Europe tour
Published: 28 Feb. 2025, 17:19
Girl group Blackpink [YG ENTERTAINMENT]

Girl group Blackpink has added five more performances to its 2025 world tour, promising more concerts in Los Angeles, Toronto, New York, Paris and London.
 
The girl group's agency, YG Entertainment, added one more show to five stops on Friday. The Los Angeles show, initially set for July 12 at SoFi Stadium, will be followed by another performance the following day.
 

The back-to-back performances continue with a show on July 23 at Rogers Stadium in Toronto, July 27 at Citi Field in New York, Aug. 3 at Stade de France in Paris and Aug. 16 at Wembley Stadium in London.
 
With the additions, Blackpink will now hold 18 concerts in 10 cities.
 
The group will become the first female K-pop act to hold a solo show at Wembley Stadium. Blackpink will also be the first K-pop girl group to fill Goyang Stadium in Gyeonggi when it kicks off the tour with two concerts on July 5 and 6.
 
"We have added more shows at an earlier schedule than initially anticipated, thanks to the fans' rave reaction after we first announced the world tour," YG Entertainment said in a press release.
 
"We hope for your attention on more news to come, to cater to the love everyone is sending from across the world."

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
