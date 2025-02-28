More in Movies

Gyeong Su-jin sticks nose into mystery in comedy thriller 'The Noisy Mansion'

A slice of life in 'You Are the Apple of My Eye' for Jin-young, Twice's Da-hyun

Korean hit films led cinema attendance growth in January: Kofic

Bong Joon-ho's 'Mickey 17' is entertaining, thought-provoking, but not director's best

Kang Ha-neul taps into arrogance to play cyber wrecker inspired character in upcoming film