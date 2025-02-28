Taylored to perfection: Immersive exhibit for Korean Swifties an enchanted curated experience
Published: 28 Feb. 2025, 17:39
- LEE SOO-JUNG
Korean Swifties have a rare chance this weekend to connect with one of the world's biggest pop stars, Taylor Swift, in an immersive exhibition spanning 18 years of her music career.
Held in a quiet corner amid the traditional tile-roofed homes of central Seoul's Bukchon Hanok Village, Spotify Korea's immersive exhibition "This is Taylor Swift: A Spotify Playlist Experience" combines art and media with a listening experience, with some of the performer's handwritten lyrics displayed on the walls.
Each section of the "This is Taylor Swift" exhibition is a sonic dive into Swift's 11 albums, with sound and imagery taken from the singer's nearly two decades of making music, and a visual reenactment of the creative process that brings her music to life.
The experience begins by picking up the phone inside the telephone booth from the music video of "Fortnight" (2024) and dialing Swift to hear her story of writing "Bejeweled" (2022).
The phone call leads to "Message In A Booth," inspired by her song “Message In A Bottle (From The Vault)” from her 2021 album “Red (Taylor’s Version)," with phone booths similar to those in her music video for "Fortnight." The space is also filled with Swift's Spotify performance in Korea, for instance, the 195,000 streams of her 10-minute track “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)” (2021).
The experience gets truly immersive in the "This Is Me Writing" part — a reference to “this is me trying” from her album “folklore” (2020), where the singer's handwritten lyrics are projected on an entire wall and reflected on the floor against the backdrop of a dark, starlit beach with every wave gently soaking the visitor with Swift's words.
“This is where people can feel and sense Swift’s songs from head to toe,” Park Jung-joo, head of the Music Team from Spotify Korea, told reporters during a press briefing.
The “Enchanted Hallway," a pathway made up of screens that display the music of "Enchanted (Taylor's Version)" (2023) and Swift's handwriting, leads the visitors to the highlight of the whole event: "The Great Collection," a dark space filled with electronic displays showing her songs, albums and short clips of her performances.
Seoul is one of three Asian cities where Spotify is hosting the Taylor Swift-themed exhibition, along with Jakarta, Indonesia and Manila, the Philippines, even though Seoul wasn't included in Swift's "The Eras" world tour last year.
Taylor Nation and Spotify handpicked the three Asian countries.
Spotify Korea team distributed a keychain ornament at a booth as a souvenir. The accessories came in 11 different designs, symbolizing her 11 albums.
Each ornament had images from her albums except those representing her first and sixth, for which Swift does not own her master recordings. The embedded images on key chains representing her “Taylor Swift” and “Reputation” albums were taken from her “The Eras Tour.”
Spotify Korea team gave every visitor a cup with a fist-sized call of white chocolate with colorful drizzles. The chocolate ball is later served as hot chocolate after hot milk is poured.
Spotify also curated a personalized playlist of Swift’s songs for its users through scannable QR codes around the venue. The list is based on each user’s listening history and tells which “era” the user belongs to, according to the most frequently listened album.
Swift's presence may not seem as huge in Korea as in the Western world, but her music has gained traction among Korean listeners in recent years, as proven by the numbers, Park said.
"The domestic stream counts have jumped by 358 percent during the last three years," said Park.
The four-day-long event will run through March 3 in an event space named Futura Seoul. Tickets are available on KakaoTalk’s reservation service, accessible through Spotify Korea’s Instagram page.
Spotify Korea originally scheduled the exhibit from Feb. 28 to March 2, but added one more day due to demand.
BY LEE SOO-JUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
