 'Squid Game: The Experience' gets green light in Seoul
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > Television

print dictionary print

'Squid Game: The Experience' gets green light in Seoul

Published: 28 Feb. 2025, 14:59 Updated: 28 Feb. 2025, 15:50
The exterior of the venue for ″Squid Game: The Experience″ [NETFLIX]

The exterior of the venue for ″Squid Game: The Experience″ [NETFLIX]

 
A mini-"Squid Game" theme park has opened in eastern Seoul's Seongsu-dong, giving visitors a chance to take part in the deadly games.
 
Dubbed “Squid Game: The Experience,” the venue will be open through June 25 at SFactory in the trendy neighborhood in eastern Seoul.
 

Related Article

 
The venue is divided into four zones — the game zone, retail zone, night market and VIP lounge.
 
In the game zone, a group of up to 30 participants can play six games, such as marbles, tug-of-war and “Red Light, Green Light,” from “Squid Game” (2021-) for 90 minutes.
 
Each participant will compete against others in their group and will receive a wristband that automatically calculates their score. The winner will be determined by the score and can enjoy VIP privileges, according to Netflix.
 
People participate in the games at ″Squid Game: The Experience.″ [NETFLIX]

People participate in the games at ″Squid Game: The Experience.″ [NETFLIX]

The inside of the ″Squid Game: The Experience″ venue [NETFLIX]

The inside of the ″Squid Game: The Experience″ venue [NETFLIX]

 
“Squid Game” merchandise, food and snacks will also be sold in the retail zone and night market area.
 
A VIP lounge offers exclusive access to a separate area with complimentary beverages, open only to winners from the game zone or those who have purchased a VIP ticket.
 
"Squid Game: The Experience," operated by Netflix and communications design company Kingsmen Xperience, premiered in New York in October last year and has since run in cities such as Sydney and Madrid.


It will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. to midnight on Fridays and weekends.
 
Tickets for "Squid Game: The Experience" are priced at 55,000 won ($37) and can be bought on-site, through Ticketlink or the event's official website, squidgameexperiencekr.com.
 
The inside of the ″Squid Game: The Experience″ venue [NETFLIX]

The inside of the ″Squid Game: The Experience″ venue [NETFLIX]


BY KIM JI-YE [[email protected]]
tags Netflix Squid Game

More in Television

'Squid Game: The Experience' gets green light in Seoul

Romance drama 'The Potato Lab' touts love story between 'ordinary people'

Korean copyright association files suit against Wavve over unauthorized use of music

Actor Jeon Hye-jin to return to screens in Genie TV series 'Mother and Mom'

No longer 'taboo': Korea-Japan collaborations gain traction in film and television scene

Related Stories

'Squid Game' actor sparks backlash with possible season three spoiler in Instagram post

Choi Seung-hyun to face media for first time since 2017 drug conviction for 'Squid Game' promotion

Lee Joo-sil, 'Squid Game' actor, dies at 81

'Squid Game' director touts more tension in season two, with new rule unveiled

The new squad of 'Squid Game': Who are the actors behind season 2's characters?
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)