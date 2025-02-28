'Squid Game: The Experience' gets green light in Seoul
Published: 28 Feb. 2025, 14:59 Updated: 28 Feb. 2025, 15:50
- KIM JI-YE
A mini-"Squid Game" theme park has opened in eastern Seoul's Seongsu-dong, giving visitors a chance to take part in the deadly games.
Dubbed “Squid Game: The Experience,” the venue will be open through June 25 at SFactory in the trendy neighborhood in eastern Seoul.
The venue is divided into four zones — the game zone, retail zone, night market and VIP lounge.
In the game zone, a group of up to 30 participants can play six games, such as marbles, tug-of-war and “Red Light, Green Light,” from “Squid Game” (2021-) for 90 minutes.
Each participant will compete against others in their group and will receive a wristband that automatically calculates their score. The winner will be determined by the score and can enjoy VIP privileges, according to Netflix.
“Squid Game” merchandise, food and snacks will also be sold in the retail zone and night market area.
A VIP lounge offers exclusive access to a separate area with complimentary beverages, open only to winners from the game zone or those who have purchased a VIP ticket.
"Squid Game: The Experience," operated by Netflix and communications design company Kingsmen Xperience, premiered in New York in October last year and has since run in cities such as Sydney and Madrid.
It will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. to midnight on Fridays and weekends.
Tickets for "Squid Game: The Experience" are priced at 55,000 won ($37) and can be bought on-site, through Ticketlink or the event's official website, squidgameexperiencekr.com.
