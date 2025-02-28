 South Korea, U.S. Marines hold joint reconnaissance drills
South Korea, U.S. Marines hold joint reconnaissance drills

Published: 28 Feb. 2025, 11:14 Updated: 28 Feb. 2025, 12:47
South Korean and U.S. Marines take part in a combined reconnaissance exercise at an unspecified location, in this undated photo released by the South's Marine Corps on Feb. 28. [YONHAP]

South Korean and U.S. Marines have kicked off a joint reconnaissance exercise in the northern parts of South Korea as part of efforts to enhance their combined operational capabilities, the South's Marine Corps said Friday.
 

The 10-day drills began Wednesday at training ranges in the cities of Paju and Dongducheon, near the border with North Korea, mobilizing some 70 Marines from special reconnaissance units of both countries as part of the Korea Marine Exercise Program, according to the Marine Corps.
 
During the exercise period, the Marines will conduct various drills focused on close-quarters combat, sniper training and reconnaissance, it said.
 
The Marine Corps said it plans to stage more drills with U.S. Marines, involving units of other specialties, as part of the regular exercise program.
 
Yonhap
 
