Korail hosts career experience program for international students

Published: 28 Feb. 2025, 12:31
Students studying at Woosong University's Global Railway Program pose for a photo on Feb. 27 to celebrate the career experience program with Korea Railroad Corporation. [KOREA RAILROAD CORPORATION]

Korea Railroad Corporation (Korail) held a two-day career experience program for nine international students from Woosong University's Global Railway Program on Thursday and Friday.
 
The Global Railway Program, operated by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport since 2018, is a master’s program that provides full scholarships and a monthly stipend to railway employees from abroad who wish to study in Korea. The program was initially offered at Seoul National University of Science and Technology until 2023, after which Woosong University took over for its second phase.
 
During the program, the students were introduced to Korail’s Korea Train Control System and toured key railway facilities in Daejeon, including a train depot and maintenance station. They also visited Korail’s Railway Traffic Control Center, where they tested high-speed train simulators.  
 
Korail has been closely collaborating with Woosong University, signing a memorandum of understanding in October last year to strengthen cooperation in railway-related projects. The agreement includes joint development of overseas railway initiatives, shared use of railway training facilities and the operation of specialized railway education programs.

BY LEE TAE-HEE [[email protected]]
