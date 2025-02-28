[WEEKEND GETAWAY] Put down the overpriced popcorn and see what’s poppin’ at Seoul’s indie cinemas
Published: 28 Feb. 2025, 16:24
- KIM DONG-EUN
Pulling an all-nighter watching film after film, searching for hidden meanings in scenes right after a screening or making your way through a director’s entire filmography — if any of these sound familiar, Seoul has plenty to offer.
The city is home to a rich mix of indie and commercial cinemas, showcasing everything from timeless classics to the latest mainstream releases, with no shortage of art-house gems in between. If you're looking for a new go-to theater, here are five unique cinemas that might be your next favorite spot.
A word to the wise: Most of these are noncommercial theaters, meaning there won’t be a 10-minute block of ads before the film starts — so be sure to arrive on time. Also, unlike major multiplexes, many have strict rules against food consumption, so check their policies before your visit.
Emu Cinema
에무시네마
Emu Cinema in Jongno District, central Seoul, is a venue well known to local cinephiles, thanks to its culturally rich setting — being near Gyeonghui Palace provides a great backdrop — and its entire building offering a fun cultural experience. The theater is part of the cultural complex Emu Art Space, which consists of six floors, including two basement levels.
While the second basement floor serves as a studio, the first basement floor is a performance hall, Panta Garage, where drinking is allowed during showtime. The first floor operates as a book cafe, and the top floor functions as a rooftop space that hosts special movie nights and cultural events. The second and third floors house the theaters.
Foreigners can join the hype too, as some movies come with English subtitles. You can check the weekly screening schedule on the official website.
@emuartspace
7, Gyeonghuigung 1ga-gil, Jongno District, central Seoul
(서울 종로구 경희궁1가길 7)
Ticket price: 10,000 won ($7) for adults
Operating hours: Emu Art Space, 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Phone number: 02-730-5604
Website: http://www.emuartspace.com/bbs/m/main.php?type=main&ep=ep205032292582d223ceaa81&gp=all
Laika Cinema
라이카 시네마
Laika Cinema is the first art cinema to open in Yeonhui-dong, Mapo District, in western Seoul. The name comes from Laika, a Soviet space dog and the first animal to travel to space in 1957. Part of the larger cultural complex Spacedog, the first floor serves as the ticket booth, while the basement floor is where you enter the theater. The second floor operates as a cafe, and the third and fourth floors are used as studios. Powered by the crisp sound of Dolby Atmos and offering both old and new film selections, the cinema guarantees a satisfying experience for art film enthusiasts and commercial movie fans alike. The orange key color, appearing throughout the building’s design, adds to the venue’s aesthetic appeal.
The standard ticket price of 10,000 won drops to 9,000 won for university students with a valid student ID and further to 8,000 won for students attending a university in either Seodaemun District or Mapo District. On the last Wednesday of every month — designated as Culture Day — the standard 9,000-won ticket is available for 7,000 won per person.
@laikacinema
18 Yeonhui-ro 8-gil, Seodaemun District, western Seoul
(서울 서대문구 연희로 8길 18)
Operating hours: 9 a.m. – 11 p.m.
Ticket price: 10,000 won for adults from Monday to Thursday, 11,000 won from Friday to Sunday, 9,000 won for university students
Phone number: 070-7780-0963
Website: https://laikacinema.com/
Arthouse Momo
아트하우스 모모
Some art cinemas are tucked away in hard-to-reach corners of neighborhoods, requiring a long climb up stairs or an extended walk. But Arthouse Momo is easily accessible, as it is inside a university campus. Open to everyone, including nonstudents, Arthouse Momo is housed within the Ewha Campus Complex at Ewha Womans University in Seodaemun District. The cinema screens indie films and a variety of low-budget art films. It also hosts FAQ sessions with foreign directors, giving visitors a chance to engage with filmmakers and share their perspectives on the films. And yes, these events welcome men as well — they are not exclusive to female guests.
Ewha Womans University students receive a 1,000-won discount off the standard 11,000-won ticket price with a valid student ID. Only bottled water is allowed inside the theater, and all moviegoers are encouraged to stay seated until the end credits finish. Looking to save a bit more? Book a session after 5 p.m. on the last Wednesday of the month, when tickets are available for 6,000 won. Plus, if you collect 10 coupon stamps, you’ll earn a free movie ticket.
@arthousemomo
52 Ewhayeodae-gil, Seodaemun District, western Seoul
(서울시 서대문구 이화여대길 52 이화여대 ECC B402)
Ticket fee: 10,000 won for adults on weekdays, 11,000 won on the weekends
Phone number: 02-363-5333
Website: https://arthousemomo.co.kr/
Seoul Art Cinema
서울아트시네마
Located in the historic neighborhood of Jeong-dong in central Seoul, Seoul Art Cinema is a nonprofit cinematheque that screens films selected for educational and cultural purposes. A cinematheque, often referred to as a movie library, archives old films and frequently screens them for the public. Following this concept, Seoul Art Cinema hosts special screening projects honoring past filmmakers, such as the upcoming March tribute to French filmmaker Chris Marker (1921–2012). While preserving classic films, the cinema also showcases contemporary works found in commercial theaters, such as the currently running “The Brutalist.”
By blending classic and modern films and hosting special talk events, known as Cinetalk, Seoul Art Cinema plays a key role in promoting film culture in Korea and engaging cinephiles. Its location in a historically and culturally rich neighborhood adds to its appeal, as does its home — the Kyunghyang Shinmun building. The venue was once a public hall in the 1970s, when the building housed the headquarters of broadcaster MBC and in the 2000s, it operated as a multiplex theater.
@seoulartcinema
22 Jeong-dong, Jung District, central Seoul
(서울특별시 중구 정동 22-7)
Ticket price: 9,000 won for adults
Phone number: 02-741-9782
Website: https://www.cinematheque.seoul.kr/bbs/content.php?co_id=english
Cinematheque KOFA
한국영상자료원
Cinematheque KOFA, located in the Korean Film Archive building, is a film library that screens films dating back as far as the 1950s and ’60s — many of which are designated as national cultural heritage. Situated in Sangam-dong, a hub for media companies and broadcasting stations in western Seoul, it preserves and showcases historically significant films. “The Housemaid” (1960) and “Seong Chun-Hyang” (1961) are among these classics, both featured on KOFA’s list of the 100 best Korean films, published in June 2024. The theater doesn’t screen only Korean films but also foreign and art films with notable cinematic qualities.
All screenings are free, but visitors must book their spots online in advance. The Korea Film Archive building also serves as a cultural hub, hosting literature-related exhibitions, talk concerts and book clubs. The monthly screening schedule is available on the official website.
@koreanfilmarchive
400 World Cup buk-ro, Mapo District, western Seoul
(서울 마포구 월드컵북로 400)
Free admission
Operation hours: Cinematheque, 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Library, 10 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.
Phone number: 02-3153-2001
Website: https://eng.koreafilm.or.kr/main
BY KIM DONG-EUN
