North Korea launched strategic cruise missiles this week to prove nuclear deterrence: KCNA

North Korea said Friday it launched strategic cruise missiles in waters off its west coast earlier this week, with its leader Kim Jong-un calling for thorough war preparedness with its nuclear forces.A missile unit of the Korean People's Army (KPA) in western areas conducted the launch drills Wednesday morning, overseen by Kim, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).The exercise was aimed at informing the country's enemies of the KPA's counterattack capability in any space, as well as the readiness of its various nuclear operation means, and demonstrating the reliability of the North's nuclear deterrence, according to the report.The North's leader called for permanently defending the country's sovereign right and security with a "reliable nuclear shield.""What is guaranteed by powerful striking ability is the most perfect deterrence and defense capacity," Kim said, stressing North Korea should strive for "more thorough battle readiness of nuclear force and full preparedness for their use."The missiles precisely hit the targets after traveling a 1,587-kilometer-long (986 miles) oval trajectory for 7,961-7,973 seconds, the KCNA said.South Korea's military has yet to confirm the North's claimed missile launches.The latest launch marked the North's first firing of cruise missiles since Jan. 25. North Korea test-fired what it called sea-to-surface strategic cruise-guided missiles at that time, marking its first missile launch since U.S. President Donald Trump took office last month.Yonhap