Putin holds talks with high-ranking North Korean party member in Moscow: Report

Published: 28 Feb. 2025, 10:00
Ri Hi-yong, center, a member of the North Korea's Workers' Party's Central Committee Politburo, arrives in Moscow on Feb. 24, for a visit at the invitation of Russia's ruling party. [KOREAN CENTRAL NEWS AGENCY]

Russian President Vladimir Putin has held a meeting with the leader of a high-ranking North Korean party delegation visiting Moscow, a report showed Thursday.
 
Putin met with Ri Hi-yong, a member of North Korea's ruling Workers' Party's Central Committee Politburo and secretary of the party's Central Committee, Russian news agency RIA Novosti said, citing Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.
 

Ri arrived in Moscow on Monday for a visit at the invitation of Russia's ruling United Russia Party, according to the North's state media.
 
No further details on the talks were immediately available.
 
The North Korean delegation's visit came as the United States has begun negotiations to end Russia's war against Ukraine, for which North Korea dispatched thousands of troops to the Russian side.
 
Since forging a mutual defense treaty last year, Pyongyang and Moscow have strengthened bilateral cooperation in defense, economy, sports and various other areas.

Yonhap
tags North Korea Russia

