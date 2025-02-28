 Nearly six in 10 Koreans support Yoon's removal, Gallup poll suggests
Published: 28 Feb. 2025, 16:33
President Yoon Suk Yeol attends the 10th hearing of his impeachment trial at the Constitutional Court in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Feb. 20. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

Nearly six out of 10 Koreans support President Yoon Suk Yeol’s removal from office, according to the results of a Gallup Korea survey released on Friday.
 
The Constitutional Court’s eight justices are expected to announce their decision on the case within a week or two following the conclusion of Yoon’s impeachment trial on Tuesday.
 
According to the survey, 59 percent of respondents said they supported Yoon’s dismissal, down 1 percentage point from a week earlier, against 35 percent who said they opposed his removal from office.
 
The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points and a 95 percent confidence level.
 
The survey, which questioned 1,000 adults over the age of 18 from Tuesday to Thursday, revealed deep divides between Koreans over Yoon’s impeachment based on age and party affiliation.
 
Gallup Korea noted that almost 7 out of 10 respondents under the age of 60 supported Yoon’s removal from office, while those in their 60s appeared evenly split.
 
However, 58 percent of those aged 70 and older said they were opposed to the president’s dismissal.
 
Ninety-seven percent of respondents who identified as supporters of the liberal Democratic Party (DP) said the court should uphold Yoon’s impeachment, while 84 percent of those who support the conservative People Power Party said he should be reinstated.  
 
If the court rules to uphold Yoon’s impeachment, an election to choose his successor must be held within 60 days.

BY MICHAEL LEE [[email protected]]
