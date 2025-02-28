Traffic disruptions expected in Seoul on Saturday filled with rival impeachment rallies
Published: 28 Feb. 2025, 17:12
- MICHAEL LEE
Motorists across the capital are likely to encounter severe congestion on Saturday due to road closures in central and western parts of Seoul to accommodate mass rallies for and against President Yoon Suk Yeol's removal from office.
The Constitutional Court is currently holding deliberations to decide whether to dismiss or reinstate Yoon following the conclusion of his impeachment trial hearings on Tuesday.
Seoul police have advised people to use the subway to make their journeys within the capital based on their prediction that dueling rallies in Jongno District, central Seoul, and Yeouido, western Seoul, will cause traffic jams in the surrounding areas.
Candlelight Action, a civic group in favor of Yoon’s impeachment, has organized what it calls a “candlelight cultural festival” at an intersection near the Constitutional Court at 2 p.m.
Candlelight vigils have long been associated with protest culture in Korea and featured prominently during rallies calling for former President Park Geun-hye’s impeachment in late 2016.
The DP and its allies in the National Assembly are scheduled to hold a rally in favor of Yoon’s removal at 3:30 p.m. in the same location before setting out on a march toward Gyeongbokgung Station at 5 p.m.
Meanwhile, a rally against Yoon’s impeachment, led by conservative pastor Jeon Kwang-hoon, is due to take place close to Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul at 1 p.m.
Protesters at that rally are due to march toward the Constitutional Court afterward.
A separate conservative Christian group, Save Korea, is scheduled to hold a prayer rally the same day in Yeouido, western Seoul, home to the National Assembly and the headquarters of the country’s political parties.
