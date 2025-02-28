Constitutional Court rules against acting President Choi over refusal to appoint ninth justice

Assembly passes special counsel bill to probe influence-peddling by shadowy 'power broker'

DP demands acting President Choi appoint Ma to Constitutional Court after ruling

Nearly six in 10 Koreans support Yoon's removal, Gallup poll suggests

Traffic disruptions expected in Seoul on Saturday filled with rival impeachment rallies

