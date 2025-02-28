Seoul's Bukchon Hanok Village to enforce tourism curfew from Saturday
Published: 28 Feb. 2025, 14:04
Central Seoul's Bukchon Hanok Village will officially restrict tourist visits after 5 p.m. starting Saturday to resolve overtourism, Jongno District Office announced Friday.
Following the completion of the trial phase, the curfew will limit tourist access to the village's most popular and densely populated areas along Bukchon-ro 11-gil from 5 p.m. to 10 a.m. Violators face a fine of 100,000 won ($69), applicable to both domestic and international tourists.
Actions such as taking photos, strolling through the area and lingering in one place while sightseeing after 5 p.m. will be considered tourism-related and may be subject to fines.
A public officer will initially issue a warning to offenders, and they will be fined if they do not leave, the district official said.
Bukchon residents and their relatives, visitors to local businesses, and those merely passing through the area will be exempt from the restrictions. Located between two of Seoul's historic royal palaces, Bukchon is a picturesque neighborhood which is home to the city's largest collection of traditional tile-roofed homes or hanok.
Authorities said the increasing number of local and international tourists visiting Bukchon from early morning until late at night has significantly disrupted residents' daily lives.
The district office will also restrict charter buses along specific routes starting in January 2026, following a grace period for fines that will begin this July, to address illegal parking and traffic congestion.
The restricted area will span approximately 2.3 kilometers (1.4 miles) from Bukchon-ro and Bukchon-ro 5-gil to Changdeokgung 1-gil. The restriction will be enforced year-round, including weekends and holidays. Commuter buses, school buses and village buses will be exempt from the restrictions.
The city government has strived to preserve the neighborhood's historic architecture for over 20 years, earning an award from Unesco in 2009. However, the influx of domestic and international tourists has led to friction with local residents, leading the city to announce measures to address the problem in 2024, including the curfew.
BY WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)