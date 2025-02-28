Friday's fortune: Embrace the unexpected and celebrate small wins
Published: 28 Feb. 2025, 07:00
💰 Wealth: Financial luck for the day.
💪 Health: What the stars say about your well-being today.
❤️ Love: Romance, friendships and connections.
🧭 Lucky directions: Face these directions for good energy.
🐭 Rat (Born in: 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 West
A warm meal may lift your spirits.
Look at the big picture, not just the details.
Fairness and patience will serve you well today.
🐮 Ox (Born in: 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Patience | 🧭 East
Hold back words that may not serve you.
A small trip could refresh your mind.
Patience may be difficult, but the rewards will be worth it.
🐯 Tiger (Born in: 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Excellent | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Unity | 🧭 East
Respect and admiration may come your way.
Celebrations and gatherings could bring happiness.
Time with loved ones will be especially fulfilling.
🐰 Rabbit (Born in: 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 South
Cherish old friendships and shared memories.
Avoid letting comparisons create unnecessary stress.
Keep an open mind and embrace different perspectives.
🐉 Dragon (Born in: 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Understanding | 🧭 West
Stay calm—worrying won’t change the outcome.
Take time to listen before making decisions.
A patient and thoughtful approach will serve you well.
🐍 Snake (Born in: 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Conflicts | 🧭 North
Trust carefully and avoid unnecessary arguments.
Sometimes, silence is the best response.
If you can’t change a situation, learn to enjoy it.
🐴 Horse (Born in: 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Stable | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Happiness | 🧭 North
A pleasant surprise may brighten your day.
Recognition and success could come your way.
Cherish small but meaningful moments.
🐑 Sheep (Born in: 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Spending | 💪 Average | ❤️ Patience | 🧭 South
Stay calm and let go of past grudges.
Your plans may shift, so be adaptable.
A positive mindset will attract good energy.
🐵 Monkey (Born in: 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Stable | 💪 Good | ❤️ Meeting | 🧭 East
Good news or a valuable opportunity may come.
A conversation could lead to something productive.
An enjoyable gathering or date may be in store.
🐔 Rooster (Born in: 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Stable | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 East
Your well-being is your greatest asset.
Financial opportunities may present themselves.
Even if you feel tired, a happy heart will lift you.
🐶 Dog (Born in: 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Passion | 🧭 South
Confidence is key, but avoid overextending.
A softer approach may work better today.
Passion and determination will keep you moving forward.
🐷 Pig (Born in: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Romance | 🧭 West
Stay within your comfort zone when needed.
A new interest or connection may spark joy.
Balance and mutual effort are key in relationships.
This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Astrologer Cho Ku-moon uses saju (the four pillars of destiny), a traditional Korean practice that examines the year, month, day and time of your birth, alongside geomancy to provide insights on wealth, health, love and overall fortune.
