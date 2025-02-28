 Global football chiefs congratulate Chung Mong-gyu on KFA re-election
Global football chiefs congratulate Chung Mong-gyu on KFA re-election

Published: 28 Feb. 2025, 12:45
 
FIFA President Gianni Infantino, left, and KFA President Chung Mong-gyu shake hands after their meeting at the KFA House in Seoul on Oct. 28, 2024. [NEWS1]

Presidents of the international and Asian football governing bodies have congratulated Korean football chief Chung Mong-gyu on his recent re-election, the sport's national federation said Friday.
 
The KFA said FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Asian Football Confederation (AFC) President Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa each sent a letter to Chung on Friday, two days after Chung won the election in a landslide for his fourth consecutive term as head of the KFA. Chung has been Korea's top football official since January 2013.
 

Infantino offered his "warmest greetings and sincerest congratulations" to Chung and wished Chung and his team success in his new term.
 
"I seize the opportunity to thank you for all your efforts, your work and your important contribution to the development of our sport and the promotion of its values in the Republic of Korea," Infantino wrote in the letter, shared by the KFA with the media. "I look forward, dear President, to continuing to work with you for the growth and prosperity of football in the Republic of Korea in the years to come."
 
Shaikh Salman also congratulated Chung and offered "my and Asian Football Confederation's full support for your initiatives."
 
"Your re-election for the term 2025-2029 is a clear indication of the trust and confidence the Korea Republic football family has in you and your vision to further develop football in your beloved country," the AFC president wrote. "I look forward to meeting you soon and working closely with you as we strive to further elevate our game in Asia. I am confident that football in the Korea Republic will herald a new era of progress and growth under your leadership and guidance."
 
Chung earned 156 votes from 183 voters Wednesday to easily beat out two rival candidates, former Korean men's national team head coach Huh Jung-moo, 15 votes, and former television commentator Shin Moon-sun, 11 votes. The KFA said there was one invalid vote. 

