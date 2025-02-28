 KFA submits bid to host AFC Asian Cup 2031
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Sports > Football

print dictionary print

KFA submits bid to host AFC Asian Cup 2031

Published: 28 Feb. 2025, 12:48
 
Korea Football Association house in Seoul [YONHAP]

Korea Football Association house in Seoul [YONHAP]

 
The Korean football governing body announced Friday it has submitted a bid to host the top Asian men's football tournament in 2031.
 
The Korea Football Association (KFA) said it sent its "Expression of Interest" (EoI) to host the 2031 Asian Football Confederation's (AFC) Asian Cup to the AFC on Thursday.
 

Related Article

 
The deadline for submission is Friday. The KFA said Australia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Indonesia have also sent their EoIs, while Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan have submitted a joint bid.
 
The AFC will later demand further bid documents from all member associations with an interest in hosting the tournament. Following an evaluation process, which will include a visit by AFC officials to each interested country, the host will be named in 2026.
 
The AFC Asian Cup was first held in 1956, and Korea hosted the second edition in 1960. It was also the last time the country won the tournament.
 
Korea lost out to Qatar in the bid for the 2023 Asian Cup, which ended up taking place in early 2024. The 2027 event will be in Saudi Arabia.

Yonhap
tags KFA Football AFC Asian Cup

More in Football

KFA submits bid to host AFC Asian Cup 2031

Global football chiefs congratulate Chung Mong-gyu on KFA re-election

FIFA Club World Cup trophy set to arrive in Korea next month on global tour

PSG on your purifier? Ligue 1 leaders announce parnership with SK Magic

Controversial KFA president Chung Mong-gyu elected to fourth term

Related Stories

Jurgen Klinsmann fired as manager of Korean men's national football team

Ji So-yun takes Tscha Bum’s crown as Korea rout Mongolia

Korea to face Japan in final group match at Asian Cup

Korea among four countries to express interest in hosting Asian Cup

KFA chief Chung lined up for AFC election as anger mounts at home
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)