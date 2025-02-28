2004 Olympic table tennis champion Ryu Seung-min inaugurated as Korean Olympic committee president

The 2004 Olympic men's table tennis champion, Ryu Seung-min, was formally inaugurated as head of the Korean Olympic committee Friday, as he vowed to keep his ears open and work together with people across sports.The Korean Sport & Olympic Committee (KSOC) certified Ryu's election as its president during its general assembly. Ryu, 42, defeated incumbent President Lee Kee-heung 417-379 in a stunning upset Jan. 14.Previously, Ryu served on the International Olympic Committee Athletes' Commission from 2016 to 2024 and was president of the Korea Table Tennis Association as well."During my election campaign, I was able to listen to many different voices and I walked away feeling an infinite sense of responsibility," Ryu said. "I don't think I can lead this organization alone. I will work closely with delegates of the KSOC, listen to what they have to say and solve one problem at a time."Ryu's term will run through February 2029.He has said he will streamline decision-making processes at the KSOC and merge departments and subcommittees whose functions overlap.Hours before Ryu's inauguration, the KSOC announced sweeping personnel changes and named new directors to key departments.On Ryu's watch, Korea will compete at the Winter Olympics and the Asian Games in 2026, and the Summer Olympics in 2028."I believe Korean sports have tremendous value. As an athlete, a coach and an administrator, I've always taken pride in the fact that we were center stage in global sports," Ryu said. "I will try to demonstrate leadership that befits our national status and make people in sports proud."Yonhap