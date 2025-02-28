 Trump says tariffs on Canada, Mexico will take effect on March 4
Trump says tariffs on Canada, Mexico will take effect on March 4

Published: 28 Feb. 2025, 09:38
President Donald Trump listens during a Cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, on Feb. 26. [POOL/YONHAP]

U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday that proposed tariffs on Canada and Mexico will go into effect on Tuesday next week, while he will impose an additional 10 percent tariff on goods from China on that day.
 
Trump made the announcement, claiming that drugs, including fentanyl, are still pouring into the United States from Mexico and Canada at "very high and unacceptable" levels, with a large percentage of these drugs made in and supplied by China.
 

The president has been using tariffs as a key tool to achieve policy goals, including preventing the inflow of drugs and undocumented migrants, in addition to utilizing them to address America's trade deficits and boost domestic manufacturing.
 
"We cannot allow this scourge to continue to harm the USA, and therefore, until it stops, or is seriously limited, the proposed TARIFFS scheduled to go into effect on MARCH FOURTH will, indeed, go into effect, as scheduled," he wrote on Truth Social. "China will likewise be charged an additional 10% Tariff on that date."
 
He also reaffirmed April 2 as the date for "reciprocal tariffs," which he seeks to impose on U.S. imports to match what other trading partners slap on American goods.
 
Early this month, Trump agreed to a 30-day pause on 25 percent tariffs on Canadian and Mexican goods as the two countries pledged to bolster steps to prevent drug trafficking at their borders with the United States. The pause is set to end next week.

Yonhap
