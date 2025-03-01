Acting President Choi emphasizes 'national unity' to mark March 1 indepedence movement

Acting President Choi Sang-mok on Saturday underscored the need for "national unity," saying South Korea is facing deepening conflicts and divisions as the nation commemorated the anniversary of the 1919 independence movement against Japan's colonial rule.Choi made the remarks at a ceremony marking the March 1 Independence Movement in Seoul. He spoke on behalf of President Yoon Suk Yeol, whose official duties have been suspended following his brief imposition of martial law in December.This year marks the 106th anniversary of the nationwide uprising against Japanese colonial rule, a pivotal moment in Korea's fight for independence during Japan's 1910-45 occupation of the Korean Peninsula."Today, shadows of conflict and division are growing darker in our society," Choi said, apparently referring to weeks of protests and the growing divide between Yoon's supporters and opponents.He pointed to ideological, generational, regional and class-based divisions, warning the future of the nation could be at risk if such issues are not addressed."To overcome the crisis before us and build a nation that future generations can take pride in, national unity is more important than ever," he stressed.Choi, who also serves as finance minister, highlighted economic challenges following a downward revision of South Korea's growth outlook due to prolonged political uncertainty and rising global trade protectionism."Geopolitical risks are intensifying worldwide, economic and trade uncertainties are growing, and international relations are rapidly shifting," he said.He vowed that the government will accelerate economic recovery by revitalizing the livelihoods of ordinary citizens and creating more jobs.The acting president also emphasized the importance of "sustainability," which he said could be achieved through reform measures in various sectors, as well as policies aimed at balanced regional development in a country where wealth and infrastructure are heavily concentrated in the greater Seoul area.Choi further expressed hope for a new chapter in South Korea-Japan relations as this year marks the 60th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic relations between the two."To effectively respond to the grave international situation, cooperation between South Korea and Japan is essential," he said.Yonhap