Saturday's fortune: Patience and balance lead the way
Published: 01 Mar. 2025, 07:00
💰 Wealth: Financial luck for the day.
💪 Health: What the stars say about your well-being today.
❤️ Love: Romance, friendships and connections.
🧭 Lucky directions: Face these directions for good energy.
🐭 Rat (Born in: 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Spending | 💪 Stable | ❤️ Conflicts | 🧭 West
Avoid unnecessary conflicts.
Let things unfold naturally without interference.
Balance is key — don’t overexert yourself.
🐮 Ox (Born in: 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Stable | 💪 Stable | ❤️ Patience | 🧭 East
Ignore distractions and gossip.
Compromise to achieve bigger goals.
Drive safely — prioritize caution over speed.
🐯 Tiger (Born in: 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Stable | 💪 Stable | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 South
Delegate tasks to others when needed.
Don’t compare yourself to others.
Find a balance between individuality and trends.
🐰 Rabbit (Born in: 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Excellent | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Unity | 🧭 East
Family is your greatest joy today.
Strengthen relationships with loved ones.
Together, we are stronger than alone.
🐉 Dragon (Born in: 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Stable | 💪 Stable | ❤️ Understanding | 🧭 West
Don’t let minor issues ruin your mood.
Timing is everything — act wisely.
Hard work leads to success today.
🐍 Snake (Born in: 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Stable | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 South
Prioritize family today.
Your efforts will be recognized and appreciated.
Expect admiration and positive attention.
🐴 Horse (Born in: 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Stable | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 North
Compromise in small matters to achieve bigger goals.
The balance between reason and emotion will help you succeed.
A positive opportunity may arise today.
🐑 Sheep (Born in: 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Stable | 💪 Stable | ❤️ Challenges | 🧭 North
Stay neutral and avoid unnecessary involvement.
Teach others how to be independent.
True character outweighs appearances.
🐵 Monkey (Born in: 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Excellent | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Passion | 🧭 East
Stay youthful at heart — age is just a number.
Act today — don’t procrastinate.
Confidence leads to great results.
🐔 Rooster (Born in: 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Stable | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 East
Spend wisely, but enjoy life.
Consider cost and satisfaction in purchases.
Expect more gains than losses today.
🐶 Dog (Born in: 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Stable | 💪 Stable | ❤️ Romance | 🧭 South
Respect your partner’s thoughts for harmony.
Understanding and communication strengthen relationships.
Someone might catch your eye today.
🐷 Pig (Born in: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995)
💰 Stable | 💪 Stable | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 Southwest
Accept things that never change.
Be flexible — expect surprises.
Balance your studies with self-care.
This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Astrologer Cho Ku-moon uses saju (the four pillars of destiny), a traditional Korean practice that examines the year, month, day and time of your birth, alongside geomancy to provide insights on wealth, health, love and overall fortune.
