 Saturday's fortune: Patience and balance lead the way
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Opinion > Today's Fortune

print dictionary print

Saturday's fortune: Patience and balance lead the way

Published: 01 Mar. 2025, 07:00
PSY was born in the year of the Snake. The K-pop legend can expect admiration and positive attention on Saturday. [JOONGANG ILBO]

PSY was born in the year of the Snake. The K-pop legend can expect admiration and positive attention on Saturday. [JOONGANG ILBO]

Today brings a mix of patience, thoughtful reflection and careful action. Embrace calm and balance, focus on meaningful connections and trust that your steady approach will lead to growth. Your fortune for Saturday, March 1, 2025.  
 
💰 Wealth: Financial luck for the day.  
💪 Health: What the stars say about your well-being today.   
❤️ Love: Romance, friendships and connections.    
🧭 Lucky directions: Face these directions for good energy.
 
🐭 Rat (Born in: 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Spending | 💪 Stable | ❤️ Conflicts | 🧭 West
 
Avoid unnecessary conflicts.
Let things unfold naturally without interference.
Balance is key — don’t overexert yourself.
 
🐮 Ox (Born in: 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Stable | 💪 Stable | ❤️ Patience | 🧭 East
 
Ignore distractions and gossip.
Compromise to achieve bigger goals.
Drive safely — prioritize caution over speed.
 
🐯 Tiger (Born in: 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Stable | 💪 Stable | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 South
 
Delegate tasks to others when needed.
Don’t compare yourself to others.
Find a balance between individuality and trends.
 
🐰 Rabbit (Born in: 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Excellent | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Unity | 🧭 East
 
Family is your greatest joy today.
Strengthen relationships with loved ones.
Together, we are stronger than alone.
 
🐉 Dragon (Born in: 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Stable | 💪 Stable | ❤️ Understanding | 🧭 West
 
Don’t let minor issues ruin your mood.
Timing is everything — act wisely.
Hard work leads to success today.
 
🐍 Snake (Born in: 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Stable | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 South
 
Prioritize family today.
Your efforts will be recognized and appreciated.
Expect admiration and positive attention.
 
🐴 Horse (Born in: 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Stable | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 North
 
Compromise in small matters to achieve bigger goals.
The balance between reason and emotion will help you succeed.
A positive opportunity may arise today.
 
🐑 Sheep (Born in: 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Stable | 💪 Stable | ❤️ Challenges | 🧭 North
 
Stay neutral and avoid unnecessary involvement.
Teach others how to be independent.
True character outweighs appearances.
 
🐵 Monkey (Born in: 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Excellent | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Passion | 🧭 East
 
Stay youthful at heart — age is just a number.
Act today — don’t procrastinate.
Confidence leads to great results.
 
🐔 Rooster (Born in: 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Stable | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 East
 
Spend wisely, but enjoy life.
Consider cost and satisfaction in purchases.
Expect more gains than losses today.
 
🐶 Dog (Born in: 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Stable | 💪 Stable | ❤️ Romance | 🧭 South
 
Respect your partner’s thoughts for harmony.
Understanding and communication strengthen relationships.
Someone might catch your eye today.
 
🐷 Pig (Born in: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995)
💰 Stable | 💪 Stable | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 Southwest
 
Accept things that never change.
Be flexible — expect surprises.
Balance your studies with self-care.
 
This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Astrologer Cho Ku-moon uses saju (the four pillars of destiny), a traditional Korean practice that examines the year, month, day and time of your birth, alongside geomancy to provide insights on wealth, health, love and overall fortune. 
tags Today's fortune

More in Today's Fortune

Saturday's fortune: Patience and balance lead the way

Friday's fortune: Embrace the unexpected and celebrate small wins

Thursday's fortune: Embrace change and hidden opportunities

Wednesday's fortune: Embrace opportunities with confidence

Tuesday’s fortune: Steady moves shape the day

Related Stories

Today's fortune: Feb. 2, 2025

Today's fortune: Feb. 12, 2025

Today's fortune: Feb. 15, 2025

Today's fortune: Feb. 17, 2025

Today's fortune: Jan. 15, 2025
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)