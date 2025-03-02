 Gas prices drop for third straight week
Published: 02 Mar. 2025, 17:28
Prices are displayed at a gas station in Seoul on March 2. [YONHAP]

The average price of gas and diesel has now fallen for three consecutive weeks, having dropped 4.2 won (.003 cents) to 1,722.7 won between Feb. 22-27 from the previous week, according to Opinet, the Korea National Oil Corporation’s price tracking system.
 
tags Opinet Korea National Oil Corporation

