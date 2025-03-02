Gas prices drop for third straight week
Published: 02 Mar. 2025, 17:28
Prices are displayed at a gas station in Seoul on March 2.
The average price of gas and diesel has now fallen for three consecutive weeks, having dropped 4.2 won (.003 cents) to 1,722.7 won between Feb. 22-27 from the previous week, according to Opinet, the Korea National Oil Corporation’s price tracking system.
