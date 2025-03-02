Korea's exports rebound slightly, but shaky chip shipments cloud future

Korea's household loans increase at fastest pace in 4 yrs in February

Gas prices drop for third straight week

U.S. Navy's $30-billion plan to upgrade warship fleet could benefit Korea's shipbuilders: Kotra

Related Stories

Industry minister to visit U.S. this week to discuss Trump tariffs

Trump formally announces 25% tariff on steel, aluminum imports

How Trump's threatened tariffs on cars and chips could devastate Korea

Trump's tariffs pose test to broadening economic partnership with Korea

How Hyundai and Kia plan to take on the Trump tariffs