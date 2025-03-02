Lowest income class' food expenses rise 40% over 5 yrs amid inflation

Food expenses for the lowest income class in Korea rose nearly 40 percent over the past five years as soaring food inflation placed a heavier financial burden on low-income individuals, government data showed Sunday.People in the bottom 20 percent of the income bracket spent a monthly average of 434,000 won ($300) on food in 2024, up 121,000 won, or 38.6 percent, from 313,000 won in 2019, according to data from Statistics Korea.Korea's overall household food expenses rose by 175,000 won, or 26.3 percent, to an average of 841,000 won over the five years.Those in the highest income group, in particular, spent 1.32 million won on food, up 27.1 percent from 1.04 million won over the same period.The rise in food expenses was driven by steep inflation in food prices in the country.The food and beverage price index reached 122.9 in 2024, up 28.3 percent from 95.8 in 2019, outnumbering the 14.8 percent increase in Korea's entire consumer price index during the five-year period.Moreover, the price index for food services, which includes restaurant and catering prices, rose by 22 percent from 99.2 to 121 over the cited period.Experts noted that the sharp rise in food prices has had a greater impact on lower-income individuals, as they typically spend a larger percentage of their income on food compared with the higher-income group.According to separate Statistics Korea data, those in the lowest income bracket spent 45 percent of their disposable income on food, while the top-income group set aside only 15 percent.Yonhap