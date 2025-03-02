 Hyundai, Kia post record U.S. sales in February
Published: 02 Mar. 2025, 17:45
Kia's Niro EV [HYUNDAI/KIA]

Hyundai Motor, Korea's top automaker, saw its sales in the United States climb 3 percent from a year ago in February, marking its highest sales for the month, the company said Sunday.
 
Hyundai Motor's U.S. sales reached 62,032 units last month, compared with 60,341 units sold in the same month last year, according to the automaker.
 
The figure marked the largest of any February, the company added.
 
The growth was driven by a 194 percent surge in sales of the Santa Fe hybrid electric vehicle and a 12 percent increase in sales of the Ioniq 6 EV.
 
Kia, Hyundai's sister company and Korea's second-largest carmaker, also set a U.S. sales record for the month, according to the company, with sales rising 7.2 percent on year to 63,303 units.
 
The company attributed the increase in sales to its lineup of SUVs and solid sales of the new K4 sedan.

Yonhap
