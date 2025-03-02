Koreans spend 2 hours a day watching YouTube, statistics show

Koreans spent an average of two hours per day on the global video streaming platform YouTube, industry data showed Sunday.Korean users collectively spent 69.65 million hours on YouTube as of Tuesday, according to the mobile index data from industry tracker IGAWorks.It marked 29.99 million daily active users (DAU), with each user spending an average of 139.37 minutes per day.In particular, the daily average usage time rose to over 150 minutes on Sundays.The IGAWorks data also showed that Instagram had 13.4 million DAUs as of Tuesday, with users spending an average of 50.58 minutes on the app.KakaoTalk, the country's top mobile messenger run by Kakao Corp., posted 37.16 million DAUs, with an average daily usage time of 30.12 minutes.Naver, the largest mobile and online portal app, reported 26.51 million DAUs, with users spending an average of 25.4 minutes per day.Yonhap