School supply sales skyrocket as kids gear up for year

A shopper views teaching materials for sale at a discount store in Seoul on March 2.Sales of children's clothing, educational supplies and toys are increasing ahead of the school year beginning this month. SPAO Kids' online sales grew 50 percent in January and February from the same period of last year, with those of its Koodie Backpack rising 3.5 times in just one month since its January release. Sales of children's products at department stores including Lotte, Shinsegae and Hyundai also jumped between 5 and 6 percent between Jan. 27 and Feb. 27, Yonhap News reported.